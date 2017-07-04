Firefighters work 2 blazes - 1 in Chino Valley, 1 at 69, Victorian Estates

Fire restrictions As a reminder, the Prescott area - including all of the Quad-Cities - are in Stage 2 fire restrictions and the dry fuels along with low humidity put the area at risk. Please stay safe on this July 4 and use extreme caution. Stage 2 fire restrictions means no welding, cutting, grinding or any fires that produce an ash or ember. A special use permit may be issued by fire prevention personnel for certain circumstances. "We take extreme pride in the opportunity to serve you and appreciate all of your help in remaining safe and aware! Happy Fourth of July."

On July 4, fire crews from Central Arizona Fire and Medical had two fires to contend with - one in Chino Valley and one in front of Victorian Estates, next to Prescott Valley.

Fire crews responded Tuesday morning to a grass fire in the Chino Meadows subdivision, CAFMA reported. The fire was started from the heat of a propane barbecue grill that extended to the dry grassy fuels around the home.

"The quick response and actions of our crews, extinguished the fire and kept the surrounding structures from damage," CAFMA stated.

A second fire, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, was spotted off Highway 69 near Victorian Estates. Fire crews responded and were working at the scene.

Central Arizona Fire responded in the 1700 block of Rose Quartz Drive in Diamond Valley. Upon arrival crews found an approximately one-eighth-acre wildfire with a 100 percent active perimeter. Nearby structures and homes were threatened by the fast-growing fire.

Several agencies worked together in helping to mitigate this incident and ensure public and emergency personnel safety, said Central Arizona Fire Division Chief Rick Chase. Those agencies consisted of the Sheriff's Office, Prescott Valley police, DPS, ADOT, Prescott National Forest, Arizona State Forestry, Central Arizona Fire, Prescott Fire, and the Blue Ridge Hotshots, who were staged in the area. Two fixed wing planes were also available at the Prescott Fire Center, if needed.

"A huge thank you to all agencies involved in mitigating this situation quickly," Chase said.

A Battalion Chief from CAFMA and a total of five engines, two type-6 patrols and two water tenders from CAFMA and Prescott Fire were on scene. Three units from Prescott National Forest and one from State Forestry were also there.

Crews remained on scene to perform extensive overhaul, which consisted of a large pile of trash and debris as well as grass, brush and bushes. No structures were damaged and all of the fire damage was kept to the trash pile and vegetation.

No injuries were reported.

A pre-evacuation for Victorian Estates was started but a full evacuation was not necessary due to crews getting a quick handle on the fire, Chase added.

In the end, a total of approximately 1 acre burned. The cause was from someone using a grinding tool.