No fireworks celebration in Chino Valley

The Town of Chino Valley canceled its entire Fourth of July event, including the fireworks show, that was scheduled for Tuesday at Community Park.

This was to be the second straight year that the town had paid for a fireworks show. Local churches and community service organizations stage the events during the day leading up to the fireworks show.

The main reason, town officials said in announcing the decision, that they canceled it was because of the generators needed to power the many attractions during the day.

“After meeting with the fire marshal, we decided that it would be in the best interest of the entire area to cancel the event,” Mayor Darryl Croft said Thursday. “All of our first responders are so involved in the Goodwin Fire and their regular duties of keeping us all safe, we, of course, don’t want to add to what they already have to handle.”

This region has not had any significant rainfall in the region since May 10. Yavapai County is currently under Stage II Fire Restrictions, which prohibits the use of explosives or certain types of combustible engines. This would include generators planned for several of the attractions and vendors for the event.

The Fourth of July fireworks tradition in Chino Valley goes back decades, but the town decided it could no longer afford the show, which can cost up to $10,000, in 2009 because of the downturn in the economy.

An anonymous donor stepped forward to pay for the fireworks, so they returned in 2013. That donor continued to give, but at a little less each year until they said they could not continue in 2016. The town, which had improved its finances, stepped forward and paid for the fireworks at last year’s show.

Many businesses, including Chino Valley Rentals and Freedom Station, donated attractions to the event and money raised in concession sales each year helped pay for the following year’s event, organizers said.

Croft added that he hopes the community is able to enjoy the holiday in a safe atmosphere, with family and friends. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by the Goodwin Fire, and especially those who are on the front lines keeping the entire region safe.”

Information from Town of Chino Valley

