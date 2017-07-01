Video shows hotshots rescuing 2 fawns from Goodwin Fire

A Flagstaff Hotshot carries a fawn - one of two the wildland firefighters found Friday night - to safety and to be reunited with its mother.

US Forest Service/Courtesy

By The Daily Courier

  Originally Published: July 1, 2017 11:24 p.m.

    • Hotshots rescue fawns from Goodwin Fire near Prescott, Arziona by Courier Video

    A hotshot from Flagstaff carries a fawn to safety Friday on the Goodwin Fire.

    A hotshot carries a fawn to safety Friday night on the Goodwin Fire.

    Two Flagstaff Hotshots, while fighting the Goodwin Fire south of Prescott on Friday evening, made a discovery that saved lives - of the four-legged variety: two fawns.

    Video and photos shared on the Prescott National Park Facebook page showed two members of the Flagstaff Hotshots helping two fawns escape ahead of an advancing line of fire, which has reached 25,714 acres and 53 percent containment.

    Updates from the Facebook page stated that the two Hotshots helped the deer away from the fire line and released them to a safe area to reunite with their mother.

    The Goodwin Fire started June 24 and has 1,223 personnel on it.

    "#SmokeyBear would be very, very happy," the site states.

