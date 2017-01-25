People & Places: Chino Valley won’t be the same without Birdie

Norma Jean Bennett, better known as “Birdie” from Birdie and Sons Barber Shop here in Chino Valley, was a pillar of our community.

Sadly, she died on November 2, 2016.

Since moving here in 1984 with her husband, Richard, who was a retired roofer, she started her barber shop in which she worked with her daughter, Dana.

During those years she became very involved in many different aspects of the community. Birdie had yearly Easter Egg Hunts with 1,000 real hand-colored eggs and 12 Golden Eggs that came with prizes; she championed the pool fund with Ruth Gilpin; had many warm clothing drives each winter; joined the Chamber of Commerce; became involved in Chino’s politics; and was awarded Citizen of the Year by then Mayor Kate Nelson; and was in Who’s Who countless times.

Big-hearted Birdie helped our local schools with many events, and gave free haircuts to our veterans.

Her friends and family gathered on Saturday at the Windmill House to celebrate her remarkable life.

Birdie was born in Phoenix and grew up all around Arizona, from Prescott, and Congress, to Wickenburg and Winslow. She graduated from Winslow High School.

She was married twice, her first husband was Bob Bird, with whom she had two children, son Michael and daughter Dana. Her second husband was Richard Bennett.

Birdie also had many pastimes that she loved, from rodeos (which she always attended), to prospecting, dancing, and auto racing.

Birdie was well liked and known my most everyone in Chino Valley.

Phil Cox, co-owner of Chino Valley Ace Hardware, said: “I met Birdie in the 1980s and she was very instrumental in getting me into the Chamber. She was a very dynamic lady, and not afraid to speak her mind. She was a wonderful lady and it was a pleasure to know her.”

Another friend of Birdie’s, Davy Mazy, had this to say: “One of my favorite experiences was watching Birdie go before the Town Council, and scolding them for their misdeeds. I always looked forward to my monthly conferences with her, sitting in her barber chair. We solved the problems of the world on those days.”

Birdie will be remembered in the community by her laughter, wicked sense of humor and quick wit.