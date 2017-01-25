Flag issue again delays updating sign ordinances

Although it appeared council members were in agreement with staff suggestions on the proposed amendments to the Town of Chino Valley (CV) sign code ordinances, confusion led to a postponement of the agenda item at the Jan. 10 council meeting.

The town has been working on simplifying its sign ordinances since 2014. The 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Reed v. Town of Gilbert, Arizona, case added new parameters and concerns, said Development Services Director Ruth Mayday.

The court’s decision states that municipalities cannot regulate signs, under which falls flags and banners, based on the content of the sign. Banning some signs and allowing others violates freedom of speech, so the town would need to either allow all signs or prohibit all signs.

Mayday presented the proposed ordinances to council Jan. 10 following extensive discussions with the public, an ad hoc committee and a survey of local businesses over the past year.

The reason for code revision, Mayday said, was to comply with the Reed v. Gilbert case and a need to revise the size of commercial signs in proportion to speed on adjacent roadways.

Town staff has reduced the language in the ordinance by half, and replaced much of the text with a table format, which is easier to read and understand for public and staff, she said.

“In terms of flags, we’ve gone back and forth on the way to deal with flags. The current iteration sets out a difference between non-advertising flags and government signs and flags. In order to tell whether it’s a non-advertising flag, however, we have to look at it and read it,” Mayday said, which violates the law based on the Reed decision.

Councilmember Lon Turner questioned whether the size of his flag, 10 feet by 6 feet, would require a permit under the proposed ordinance. He has been flying the U.S. flag 24 hours a day on his property for years, he said. Town Attorney Phyllis Smiley, appearing via Skype, answered yes.

“We’ve gone back and forth, it’s a sensitive topic, I understand that,” Mayday said, adding that she and her staff would support eliminating reference to flags completely.

Councilmember Corey Mendoza expressed concern over removing flags as a category. “To have no limits, it scares me.”

Following a 10-minute break, council returned and Turner requested staff, in light of some confusion, to make adjustments to the ordinance and possibly run it past the ad hoc committee before bringing it back to council. The council voted unanimously to do so.

