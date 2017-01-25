Cooking with Diane: Chicken Asparagus Roll-ups

Chicken Asparagus Roll-ups is the Cooking with Diane recipe for Jan. 25, 2017.

Photo by Diane DeHamer.

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: January 25, 2017 12:19 a.m.

    • This dish is a different way to enjoy chicken, and it slips in a little healthy asparagus as well.

    It’s sure to be a hit with your family.

    Chicken Asparagus Roll-ups

    ½ cup mayonnaise

    2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

    Zest and juice from one lemon

    2 teaspoons Tarragon

    ½ teaspoon salt

    ½ teaspoon pepper

    16 Asparagus

    4 chicken breasts

    8 slices of provolone cheese

    1 cup Panko crumbs

    In small bowl mix mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice and zest.

    Cook asparagus until el dente.

    Beat chicken breasts to ¼ inch thickness.

    Place chicken in a baking dish, brush each one with mayo mustard sauce, place two pieces of cheese on each breast, then put 4 or 5 asparagus on each breast and roll up.

    Sprinkle liberally with Panko crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

