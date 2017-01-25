Cooking with Diane: Chicken Asparagus Roll-ups

This dish is a different way to enjoy chicken, and it slips in a little healthy asparagus as well.

It’s sure to be a hit with your family.

Chicken Asparagus Roll-ups

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Zest and juice from one lemon

2 teaspoons Tarragon

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

16 Asparagus

4 chicken breasts

8 slices of provolone cheese

1 cup Panko crumbs

In small bowl mix mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice and zest.

Cook asparagus until el dente.

Beat chicken breasts to ¼ inch thickness.

Place chicken in a baking dish, brush each one with mayo mustard sauce, place two pieces of cheese on each breast, then put 4 or 5 asparagus on each breast and roll up.

Sprinkle liberally with Panko crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.