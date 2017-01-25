Cooking with Diane: Chicken Asparagus Roll-ups

Photo by Diane DeHamer.
This dish is a different way to enjoy chicken, and it slips in a little healthy asparagus as well.
It’s sure to be a hit with your family.
Chicken Asparagus Roll-ups
½ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Zest and juice from one lemon
2 teaspoons Tarragon
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
16 Asparagus
4 chicken breasts
8 slices of provolone cheese
1 cup Panko crumbs
In small bowl mix mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice and zest.
Cook asparagus until el dente.
Beat chicken breasts to ¼ inch thickness.
Place chicken in a baking dish, brush each one with mayo mustard sauce, place two pieces of cheese on each breast, then put 4 or 5 asparagus on each breast and roll up.
Sprinkle liberally with Panko crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK