Chino Valley High students stage ‘Tish’ this week

Take a cast of 17 energetic, creative, but far from alike, teenagers.

Add some Wild West bandits, cowboys, an empty bank safe, and not-so-fragile women, and lots of high-spirited frivolity, and you’ve got the ingredients for quite a stage show.

The Chino Valley High School plans to stage a romping 1940s adventure, “Tish,” in its theater on Jan. 26, Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. with a matinee show at 2 p.m. on Jan. 28. Advance tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults; at the door the prices are $1 more.

Stage Manager Nathan Reed advises potential audiences that this is a must-see show because it is unexpectedly hilarious. He said he was caught off guard by “how funny it is.”

“I enjoy every character because they are very diverse and each one of these actors portrays them so well,” said veteran theater student Jason Justice, who plays Luther Hopkins. “Each character has their own quirks. None of them are boring.”

Title character “Tish,” otherwise known as Letitia Carberry, is a blunt, outspoken spinster who knows how to aim a rifle and with her companions, Lizzie and Aggie, engage in some “madcap adventures” sure to get the audience in a laughing kind of mood.

For Martin Allen, who plays Sheriff Lem Pike, this show will not only be fun for those who come to view it, but it has been a hoot for the cast that through their rehearsals have forged a new family who “truly love one another.”

Theater Director Erica Muse is delighted with the talents of her students, and encourages the entire community to come out and support the students as they enjoy a good ole-fashioned belly laugh.