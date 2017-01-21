Cougars beat River Valley in 3A West region matchup

CHINO VALLEY — Chino Valley High’s boys’ basketball team snapped a two-game skid in 3A West region action, defeating River Valley, 71-56, on Friday night, Jan. 20.

At the Cougars’ main gym, Chino improved to 2-2 in region play and 6-6 overall in power-point games. River Valley dropped to 3-10 and 1-4.

Chino Valley’s Gavin Cluff registered a double-double, scoring a team-high 30 points (12-of-19 from the floor, 6-of-9 from the free-throw line) and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Brian Sutton also tallied a double-double for the hosts, notching 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Next up, the Cougars continue on in region play against Odyssey Institute (1-10 overall, 0-3 in region entering Friday) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Buckeye.

