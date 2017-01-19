Police arrest barricaded child abuse suspect

CHINO VALLEY – Chino Valley Police on Thursday, Jan. 19, requested assistance from the Sheriff’s SWAT team to serve an arrest warrant on Michael Duwayne Trujillo, wanted on a child abuse charge, when Trujillo barricaded himself in a home on Peppertree Place.

Trujillo’s arrest comes after the arrest of Tiffany Basham, 26, whom police accused of allowing and encouraging him to be around her three children, despite a court order that denied him access to two of them, a one- and a three-year-old. Trujillo, 44, was on probation in a previous case in which he was charged with abusing the three-year-old and accepted a plea agreement last year.

He was wanted for child abuse and interfering with judicial proceeding, according to CVPD Lt. Vince Schaan, because of injuries inflicted on the one-year-old and the third child, a seven-year old

Trujillo refused to come out of the house on Peppertree when CVPD officers arrived at Thursday morning.

Follow Scott Orr on Twitter @AZNewsguy. Call him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2038, or 928-642-7705.

Related Stories