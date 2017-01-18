Second location for second chance clothing

A second venue for Kalen’s Kloset has opened for school kids and families at Heritage Middle School. Kalen’s Kloset, which originated and continues operating at Chino Valley High School, now serves students in need of clothing at the middle school, said founder Bret Ely.

“We have a good system, a good process, at the high school. We use the same idea here with a different size of clothing,” Ely said. The art teacher moved at the beginning of this school year from the high school to Heritage.

He started the project to honor CVHS senior Kalen Earle, who died in 2008 from cancer shortly before graduation.

Currently, the clothing hangs on a rack in the school’s nurse’s office, where gently used clothes also can be dropped off. After the clothes and shoes are sorted, whatever can’t be used gets sent to another nonprofit agency that collects clothing, Ely said.

At the high school, teachers and students in the special education department have taken over Kalen’s Kloset, and utilize the service to teach vocational training skills. A rack of clothes stands in the front lobby of the high school where students, parents and the community can select what they need.

“Here (at Heritage), it’s a little different. The clothes are not readily accessible, it’s not a free-for-all,” Ely said. “It’s more like a kid gets off the bus in a T-shirt, and someone tells him, ‘You need to go to the nurse’s office to get a jacket or sweatshirt.’ Or maybe when a teacher notices a student has a hole in his shoes.”

At the moment, Kalen’s Kloset at both locations are in need of female pants, sweatshirts and other winter clothing.

When asked whether he thought local thrift stores may have suffered from Kalen’s Kloset giving away free clothing, Ely said, “Oh, gosh. No way. We’re not doing that amount of business. We gave out two jackets today; a pair of shoes the other day.”

Kitty Nordstrom, store manager at Five Star Thrift Store, said she didn’t think there was any impact on her store from Kalen’s Kloset’s charity.

Because donations in a variety of sizes come to both locations, Ely said he may be able to coordinate sending different-sized clothing back and forth to the appropriate schools through the district’s interoffice mail system.

In addition, some of the donations at the middle school are too small for its students. Del Rio Elementary is located right next door to Heritage Middle School. Ely has the idea to expand Kalen’s Kloset to yet another location.

“Maybe in the spring,” he said.

