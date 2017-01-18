People & Places: Friends, family recall a pillar of Chino Valley

Wes Edmunds, a Chino Valley resident for many years, was a great asset to the community. He loved this area and was very involved in helping people and making our town a better place to live. He died in September.

Edmunds was a dedicated member of the Lions Club for 20 years, where he served as first and second district governor, as well as district governor for 21C.

“Wes was very instrumental in bringing the Lions’ mobile eye unit to Paulden and Chino Valley for the needy people of this area who needed their eyes tested and to be able to help them get glasses etc.,” said Noontime Lion member and friend Steve Hughes.

“Wes was a great man. It was an honor and a pleasure to work with him, because he was always there to lend a hand, and he will be greatly missed,” he said.

Edmunds also ran for the U.S. House of Representatives for Arizona District 1 in 2004 and 2006 as the Democratic candidate. Most recently he also was a co-host on the radio program “Talk about Town,” where he shared his thoughts on local and national issues.

As a young man, Edmunds served in the Army National Guard as a missile battalion chief during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was honorably discharged in 1964. He and the love of his life, Aaronetta Brown, were married and eventually had three children, son Gary, son Wes, and daughter Janet.

Edmunds was a successful business owner in a minority business called T.E.M.P. (Total Engineering and Management Personnel) where he was president of the company for 14 years, and another business partnership in his life was Sumuru Enterprises.

Edmunds was also a God-fearing man and enjoyed singing and acting in his church choir at First Church of the Nazarene.

“Wes and I were happily married for 54 years,” Aaronetta said.

“He possessed a kind heart and a warm smile, and he always looked at me with love.”