Parting gift for the Chino High principal: A diploma

Chino Valley High School Principal Wes Brownfield plans to retire at the end of the school year, with his swan song to be the receipt of a much-belated high school diploma at the annual graduation ceremony on May 24.

An undiagnosed dyslexic in his childhood, Brownfield dropped out of his New Mexico high school where he was a football player because he approached graduation having earned no credits in math. His family relocated to California, and there he took a semester of junior college before getting drafted into the U.S. Army, where he completed his high school education by taking the equivalency exam.

After leaving the Army – he was stationed in Germany serving 22 months, 18 days and six hours during the Vietnam era – Brownfield was able to enroll in New Mexico State University as a transfer student and earned his bachelor’s degree in history and political science.

Brownfield then went into the working world, where he did everything from driving a truck to serving as a disc jockey, and then spent 16 years as a potter, producing functional stoneware. In his 40s, Brownfield opted to switch directions into education in Arizona. He spent three years as a high school classroom teacher before he earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University and was promoted to principal at St. John’s Coronado Elementary School for six years. From there he went on to become the direction of education services for the Lake Havasau City school district.

Then in 2011, Brownfield emerged as the unanimous selection of a 10-member Chino Valley school advisory committee to become principal at Chino Valley High School.

“The best thing that ever happened to me in my professional life was the day I got this job,” Brownfield declared.

The only thing missing for him was that high school diploma.

Brownfield informed his staff the only present he wants as a retirement gift is his very own Chino Valley High School diploma. So after the last student receives their K-12 educational honor, Brownfield will slip in behind them to collect his last honor, a true treasure and testament to the educational perseverance he demonstrated in his life and encouraged in so many young peoples’ lives. The youngest of his five children and stepchildren, Christian Herb, will also be receiving his diploma in that ceremony.

“Wes has done a great job for the district, and for the high school,” said John Scholl, superintendent of the Chino Valley Unified School District.

In his six years, Brownfield proved a leader who values education, expanding course offerings to benefit all students and was someone who was available to students and staff, Scholl said. Brownfield is an everyday presence in the hallways, classrooms and at after school events, and is an administrator students admire and respect so that they strive to be at their best. Scholl noted Brownfield’s tenure marked a shift in culture at the school.

“He is very approachable and likable, and kids respond to him in that way,” Scholl said. “He was a good fit for the community as well,” Scholl said.

The Governing Board accepted his retirement at its meeting on Jan. 9.

The position, with a salary between $77,612 and $85,199, will be advertised through state and national administrator publications, with Scholl expected to recommend a finalist to the board in April. Brownfield’s last day will be June 30.

Brownfield said he feels privileged to have enjoyed an “interesting and eclectic life” and in retirement will find fulfillment in donating his time and energy to nonprofit pursuits.

He, though, will forever cherish that he was able to cap off his educational career as Chino Valley High School’s principal.

“Next to my wife (Cristina) and children, it’s the most wonderful thing that ever happened to me,” he concluded.

