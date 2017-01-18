One man’s rant: Hey buddy, wanna buy a tree?

It’s the middle of the night on June 17, 1972. Burglars have broken into an office complex and into files secured therein. A security guard calls the police when he notices that selected door locks have been taped over.

The aftermath of this office break-in filled the headlines for months, if not for years to come. It became known as the Watergate Scandal.

Two Washington Post reporters by the names of Woodward and Bernstein gained national prominence by investigating and reporting the what, how, why, when and who of the whole affair.

Well, I think it’s time to blow the cover off the Chino Valley Lions Club Christmas tree lot with a behind-the-scenes investigative report right here on these pages.

My name as the “reporter who broke the story” probably won’t reverberate any further than Penny Hubble’s State Farm Insurance Agency in town, but there are things I feel compelled to print.

Based on my first four paragraphs, this next sentence should be of the “blow your socks off” category. Instead, I’ll admit that there is absolutely no connection between the Watergate phenomenon and the Chino Valley Lions Club Christmas tree lot.

Using Watergate to attract attention above was a cheap, under-handed trick. I’m so ashamed. But as long as we’re all paying attention now, I would like to talk about Lions Club Christmas trees even though it’s no longer the Christmas season.

The local Morning Lions Club has sold trees for about 20 years in Chino. We’ve worked on John Ginn’s lot just south of the Roadrunner Laundromat for approximately 10 years and for some years before that on the lot just north of the Bonn-Fire Restaurant.

Selling trees is one of our two major annual fund-raising initiatives that enable us to support the community.

As Club members grow older, it’s become increasingly more satisfying to watch Chino Valley High School wrestlers unload the tree truck for us each Thanksgiving.

At one time, climbing into a semi-trailer and manhandling trees into submission would have been nothing more than light exercise. Now at my age it would be nothing less than a royal pain in the…you name it.

We get so much community support that we usually sell our inventory of 225 to 235 trees in just three weeks.

I’d guess that more than 70 percent of our customers have made it a family tradition to buy a Lions Club tree every year. We even sell trees to Elvis Presley!

Well, he looked and sounded like Elvis and he performs locally as Elvis. Works for me!

Working the tree lot is interesting even though it can mean frozen toes and inhaling more smoke than one needs from the fire pit at the lot entrance. I even fill in occasionally as Santa Claus — I mean as Santa’s helper for those of you who still believe.

The two primary negatives about being Santa are that even with a purchased padded stomach, I still don’t have the girth to be convincing and the fake whiskers drive me batty.

But that’s only when I can keep them in place. The only sane whisker solution is to grow my own Santa beard each year, but the chairman of the Beard Committee at home vetoes that strategy every time.

As a service club, we probably commit between 600 and 700 man hours to the tree lot each year. That seems a small price for being able to provide sight and hearing assistance to local residents and to support other non-profit interests.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.