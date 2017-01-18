Obituary: Marian Louise Nelson

Marian proudly being of Honduran and Mayan ancestry, was born June 28, 1938 in Azusa, California.

After the death of her second husband, she sold their Southern California home and traveled the Country.

She loved picturesque Minnesota so much that she decided to start a new life there.

When she felt she was “too old” to brave another Minnesota winter, she bought a home in Paulden to be closer to her daughter and, of course, to enjoy the warmer climate.

Marian led a “bucket list” life and fulfilled many of her dreams, one of which was being a writer. She free-lanced for the Studios in her early years and wrote comedy for Regis Philbin, and Ernest Borgnine.

She wrote two unpublished novels and a children’s book. One of her novels was about the sadness and trauma endured as a foster child, which paralleled her young life.

She had a tremendous wit about her, and loved trivia. She was an avid reader of everything and loved to write and needlepoint.

Marian was very happy living in Arizona, being closer to family and will be missed by the many who crossed her path.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother. She is survived by her three children, daughter Bea Coons and husband Jason, from Chino Valley, Arizona; sons Paul Jerrain Jr. and Shannon Jerrain.

Marian had seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be Saturday, January 21, at 2 p.m. at the Chino Valley Community Church located, 1969 N SR89 in Chino Valley.

