Obituary: Birdie Norma Jean Richmond Bennett

Birdie Norma Jean Richmond Bennett born January 9, 1940 in Phoenix, Arizona to Anna Younger Richmond and Louis Everett Richmond passed away November 2, 2016 in Prescott, Arizona.

Wife, Mother, Business Woman, Friend...Norma lived her life on her own terms. For those who have known her, how do you define a life lived to it’s fullest, reached to it’s highest, achieved to it’s greatest, stretched to it’s limit, tackled on new terms and conquered? She was undeterred by the many boundaries and rules that existed for women in the business field. She was a woman who would, could and did break, bend, tame the obstacles in her way with laughter, kindness, love, a wicked sense of humor, talent extraordinaire, an intelligence that was brilliant. Norma dared to tread where many women didn’t know existed, let alone go, conquer, define.

Exceedingly proud of her 4th generation Arizonian heritage. She was a trailblazer. A woman with a true Arizona Pioneer Spirit. An inspiration, fighter, champion for the underdog, guardian of the gentle, protector of her community, listener, carer. Fearless, brave, funny. Missed is an understatement.

Norma is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; Mother Anna and Dad Louis; Brothers Buddy and Alan (Scotty); Sister JoAnn Derksen, Brother-in-law Ray Derksen.

She is survived by Daughter Dana; Son Michael; Nieces Ty, Joy Patty, Shari, Amy, Anne; Nephews Michael, Justin, Adam, Andy; Sisters-in-Law Ramona, Judy; Grand Nephews, Raymond, Richmond, Melvin, Billy, Bo, David, Chris, Justin, Tyler; Grand Nieces Anna, Rilee.

A graveside service was held in Wickenburg, January 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of her life will be held January 21, 2017 at The Windmill House on Road 4 North west at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the school of your choice and Del Rio Elementary School needs hard bound children’s literature books.

