Cooking with Diane: Hawaiian Coffee Cake

This sweet, fruity coffee cake is ideal for breakfast, brunch, or anytime for that matter. The banana, pineapple and coconut truly give you a taste of the islands.

Hawaiian Coffee Cake

1 cup butter (soft)

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups flour

4 eggs

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup ripe banana (mashed)

1 15-ounce can crushed pineapple (not drained)

1 cup flaked coconut

½ cup crushed walnuts (optional)

Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add eggs, beating well. Stir in banana. Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt, and add to creamed mixture, mix until smooth. Fold in pineapple, coconut, and nuts. Spoon into a greased baking dish or loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes or until coffee feels done.