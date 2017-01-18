Chino Valley child of the week: Daxson

Photographing 7-year-old Daxson is like capturing a bolt of lightning. That’s no surprise, considering he’s an electrical charge himself, with a grin that lights up all outdoors.

His behavior, however, is not shocking. He’s a typical kid who likes riding his new green scooter, running, jumping, climbing and sliding. But his favorite thing is being with his friends. “I always make new friends every day,” Daxson says while speeding to the playground swings, greeting an older friend and explaining, “She rides the bus with me.”

His mom describes Daxson as a sociable boy who excels in math and science. He exhibits his interest in the natural world by halting mid-stride to examine a rock on the playground. Of school, the second-grader says he likes the lunch and recess parts. But he’s really proud when he can read a new word.

Daxson lives in Chino Valley with his mother, baby sister and grandparents while his mom and stepdad seek a home for themselves and the children. With all four adults working full-time, along with adjusting to a new sibling, energetic Daxson could benefit from a Big Brother who could focus exclusively on him for a few hours a couple of times each month.

“It would be good to have another adult he can trust and rely on,” his mom says, noting that school officials recommended Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Anyone interested in becoming a Big to Daxson or another child can call 928-778-5135, or visit www.azbigs.org.