VIDEO: Big Daddy E’s BBQ hopes to reopen soon

On Friday evening, Oct. 29, Big Daddy E’s BBQ in Chino Valley experienced a blaze that forced them to close.

An electric panel had caught fire, igniting an overhead.

“It wasn’t like a big fire, it was just like smoke damage and one rafter burned,” said Eric Vernier, the restaurant’s owner.

Now, closing in on three months later, the restaurant remains closed and the fire damage is only just starting to be repaired.

Vernier said the holdup had been with the insurance company that is contracted with Luko Management, the company that manages the property.

“They’ve just dropped the ball totally,” Vernier said.

The worst seems to be over, however, and Vernier is starting to look toward a reopening date.

“The earliest will be in the first couple weeks of February,” he said.

One good thing that has come of this closure is the business has been able to reassess what goods and services they are offering their customers, said Kayleigh Robertson, the restaurant’s manager.

“We’re going to come back better and stronger,” Robertson said.

Specifically, they’ve mapped out a few new menu and merchandise options they intend to offer.

“Everybody loves our burgers, so we’re going to try to implement some more burger options; more salad options, things like that,” Robertson said. “We’re also going to make sure we have all of our sauces and rubs bottled so anyone can purchase that to take home for their own barbecue.”



Overall, Robertson said they just can’t wait to get back to feeding the community.

“We’re just dying to get back to work, doing what we do and taking care of our customers,” she said. “Chino Valley is a small place, so if you think about it, there are very few places to eat. Big Daddy’s is a big part of the community and a lot of people come in there and we really just want to continue that.”

