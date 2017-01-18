Ask the Contractor: Tru-Stone an alternative to expensive granite

Living in a close-knit community, as they say, can certainly be engaging. As I was entering Trader Joes the other evening on my way home, a woman walking out stopped and said “I recognize you, aren’t you Sandy who writes the Ask The Contractor Column?”

I said yes and we started to chat. Helen was her name, she said she had a question and asked if I would answer it in the paper. Helen, it was a pleasure meeting you, thanks for reading our column and here is your question and answer.

I am considering replacing my laminate counter tops in the baths and cannot afford granite or another natural surface and do not want marble. Is there another relatively low-cost product on the market that would make my bath vanity tops pop?

— Helen, Prescott

There is an innovative product on the market called Tru-Stone which provides the look of natural stone. Tru-Stone is an innovative and totally unique product that will upgrade your bath with a new and exciting look. Tru-Stone is both manufactured and sold locally by Precision Marble & Granite. The product is made using a technology which incorporates high definition images into cultured marble, without the standard cultured marble look and cost.

Tru-Stone gives a face-lift to cultured marble and there are many stylish designs and colors available for any personality. This product is easy to clean, moisture and mildew resistant, is grout-free and can be used not only on vanity countertops but shower walls, tub splashes and tub skirts and shower floors. Tru-Stone surfaces do not require sealing and this material is impervious to water.

Precision Marble & Granite has a wide range of colors and designs to select from that give the look of granite, marble, travertine and give an upscale appearance that is now within financial reach. This product is more durable than the traditional laminate counter tops and is stronger than marble. Tru-Stone is a patented Photofuzion process that creates Tru-Stone out of ordinary cultured marble. Beautiful images of granite, marble, travertine and such can be applied to regular cultured marble to produce Tru-Stone, with a high-end look for tub and shower walls, vanity tops, splashes and the product is stain resistant and will not delaminate.

Since the product designs are created by high resolution images it is even possible to create your own personal design for your shower with an additional cost for personalization. Tru-Stone will turn your bath into a beautiful yet practical area.

This product is only recommended for use in the bath area as it is not conducive for kitchen countertops. You must stop by Precision Marble & Granite and see the colors and styles and price of the totally awesome product. If you have any questions, give Rachel a call at 928-445-7642 as she has all of the answers. Helen, I look forward to seeing you again around our great town.

We have several bedrooms that, as empty nesters, we do not use. It seems logical to close the AC/heating vent in each of the unused rooms and then close the door to each of those rooms so that we are not heating rooms that we do not use. I have been told that this is not a good idea. Can you explain why?

— Tom and Cindy, Prescott Valley

Closing off registers and closing doors to unused rooms may create a pressure imbalance in the heating system for the rest of your home. You are forcing the remaining return air ducts to take in more air which may throw your system into negative pressure.

A forced air heating system is expected to be a “closed” system which means that whatever air goes through the return air grill is the same air that flows out of the supply grills. If you restrict the air supply the return will still attempt to move the same amount of air and will find the air from somewhere else. Supply diffusers are not made to be closed off.

If you do not want air coming out of those registers the easiest and most affordable fix would be to remove the register, cover with a piece of sheet metal and seal the hole. The return will not recognize air and you should not have any issues.

However, it is recommended that if you do this you contact an HVAC contractor to confirm your system and verify that it will continue to operate efficiently and safely for you. Also, shutting off a register is never recommended for a properly designed duct system.

If you are considering shutting off registers, it is important to make sure there is enough ducting to allow proper air flow for the system with any registers that are shut down. Again, an HCAC contractor should be involved for diagnosis and system review.

Sandy Griffis is executive director of the Yavapai County Contractors Association. Email your questions to her at ycca@cableone.net or call 928-778-0040.