Mortensen, Rock lead Cougars

CHINO VALLEY — Chino Valley High’s wrestling squad defeated Payson, 42-36, but lost to Page, 46-28, at the Cougars’ multiple meet on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.

At Chino’s main gym, 132-pound sophomore J.C. Mortensen and 138-pound freshman Keller Rock led the hosts by registering undefeated records in the Division III, Section IV clashes.

The Cougars will not wrestle again until 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, when they play host to the Quad City Championships against Prescott, Bradshaw Mountain and Mayer at Chino’s main gym.

