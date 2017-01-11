Cooking with Diane: Smoked Sausage and Veggies

Photo by Diane DeHamer.
The combination of smoked sausage with the corn and green beans creates a wonderful healthy dish for your family to enjoy. Maybe even picky eaters who don’t like veggies will enjoy this one.
Smoked Sausage and Veggies
3 tablespoons butter
1 medium onion (chopped)
1 pound smoked sausage
1 package frozen corn
1 cup green pepper (chopped)
2 cups fresh green beans (cut in 1-inch pieces)
½ teaspoon seasoned salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon Accent
¼ cup vegetable broth
Melt butter in deep skillet, cook green beans and broth
Until beans are semi soft. Add onion, peppers, and meat, cook about 5 minutes. Then add corn and cook until corn is tender, season with garlic and onion powders, seasoned salt accent, and pepper. Serve hot.
