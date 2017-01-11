People & Places: Pioneer clothing gets a modern touch

Pioneer women of America worked hard and had to craft all their clothing not only for themselves but for their families. Their clothes were usually made from cotton, linen, muslin and wool. Yardage was valued by the pioneer women and every bit was used even the smallest scrap.

Today very few women make their own clothes, everything is store bought, but for those who love this history and ways of the old west, these authentic items can still be purchased.

Geneva Eads of Chino Valley, owns Buckaroo Bobbins Authentic Vintage Western Clothing Patterns & More, and has been making custom 1800s clothing for both men and women for several years.

“I have always loved sewing and learned the basics in junior high, but after that I learned from … experience,” Eads said.

“I got interested in making 1800s patterns and clothing because my husband Roger was in competitive shooting and needed an 1800s shirt. I realized then that I could save a lot of money by making this type of clothing myself.”

Geneva makes beautiful custom outfits for people like pioneer ladies, saloon girls, and cowboys.

“I only use natural fiber materials. At this time I am making a man’s suit from the 1880s like Sheriff Behan in Tombstone and it’s all out of linen, and I have made items for many well-known singers and performers too. In addition to the cotton and linen items I now make a lot of leather clothes, such as chaps, vests, skirts, shirts, and jackets for both women and men,” Eads said.

Buckaroo Bobbins does not have a Chino Valley location they do Internet sales only at www.buckaroobobbins.com. And also sell clothing at different events they travel to all over the southwest.

“When we travel to different events we set up our ‘overland mercantile’ store and sell patterns, clothing, and accessories such as 1800 buttons and notions for this era of clothing, like fancy ladies hats, cowboy hats, suspenders, dusters, and more. We also sell books and CDs so people can learn about life in the 1800s,” Eads said.

Eads’ clothing items range in price from $85 to $1,500 depending on the detail and the material used to make the item.

“I enjoy this work because of all the history and the wonderful conservative people we meet, who tend to have the conservative values of our past,” she said.

“We also love the freedom it gives us so on beautiful warm days we can just go out and enjoy riding our horses.”

To contact Buckaroo Bobbins call 928-636-1885.