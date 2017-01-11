Letter: Love the post office

Editor:

I’ve been meaning to write this comment for quite some time, but now, in the New Year — it seems just right to say how I feel. My husband and I have lived in Chino Valley for almost 34 years. We live in the county and have had post office boxes in Chino all this time. We enjoyed our “little” post office where medical offices now stand off Highway 89N and Road 1 North. It was a wonderful place to go, collect your mail and visit with people in the area. Sometimes you learned everything you needed to know just by stopping in and chatting with everyone! Fast-forward to today, with our newer and bigger facility across from Safeway and yet all these years later you STILL find the warmth, courtesy and efficiency you had come to expect. I’m speaking of our excellent and caring postal workers in the town of CHINO VALLEY! From David, to Naomi, Paul, Craig, Andre and so many others behind the scenes — these are special people who work diligently to serve this community and do so with a cheerful heart and sometimes, a very ready wit! Smiles abound and even cookies were on hand from them during this past busy Christmas season. Try finding THAT attitude and thoughtfulness in New York or L.A.! I just think how lucky we are to have these wonderful individuals in our town. I salute them — AND I appreciate them!

Mrs. Lee T. Nelson

Chino Valley