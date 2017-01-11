Letter: Kudos

Editor:
I always read Ken Sain’s editorials, and this one really meant something to me [Why we believe what we believe, Jan. 4]. I have lived in all parts of this country, and also the Philippines. I think it gives you a different perspective on the people you meet. I agree with your article that it makes you more open minded and interested in others. Thanks Ken.
Bobbi Wicks
Chino Valley
