Letter: Help the animals

Editor:

The Chino Valley Animal Partners Inc. group wanst to thank you for making our very first fund raiser such a huge success!

Our group was formed mid-2016 as a non-profit group to help the C.V. Animal Shelter do bigger and better things for the lost and abandoned animals found in our township. We needed to get some money in our treasury to get us started, and decided “what better way than a yard sale at Memory Park.” So with permission from the Parks Dept. to use the park on Nov. 18, we started putting out word that we needed donations. We quickly outgrew two storage places we were loaned and we had a most successful yard sale! THANK YOU CHINO VALLEY.

For more information on this group, please see our Facebook page “Chino Valley Animal Partners Inc.” Donations are 100 percent tax deductible and can be mailed to: Chino Valley Animal Partners, Inc., P.O. Box 946, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.

Kay Morefield

Chino Valley