Chino Valley Police report: Jan. 11, 2017

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 8: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

Fraud, Voss Drive

Drugs, Road 3 North

Animal problem, Road 3 South

Traffic offense, Highway 89

Animal neglect, Road 1 West

Welfare check, Prairie Grass Road

Citizen assist, Road 1 North

Fire, Equestrian Trail

Agency assist, Road 1 South

Theft, Highway 89

Animal problem, Road 1 East

Animal pickup, Meadow Lane

Animal problem, Prescott Drive

Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

Citizen dispute, Touchstone Drive

Welfare check, Road 2 North

Juvenile problem, Goodwin Drive

Suspicious, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, S. Highway 89

Animal noise, Goodwin Drive

Family fight, Goodwin Drive

Civil process, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, Old Highway 89

Information, Voss Drive

Information, Val Vista Drive

Agency assist, Copper Lane

Alarm, Grasshopper Lane

Animal problem, Susan Street

Citizen assist, Brightstar Blvd.

Drugs, Road 1 North

Property damage, Reed Road

Violation of civil order, N. Highway 89

Found property, Voss Drive

Animal pickup, N. Highway 89

Theft, N. Highway 89

Animal problem, Rhonda Road

Violation of civil order, Road 2 North

Agency assist, Palo Verde Drive

Detail, Chino Valley

Animal problem, Goodwin Drive

Burglary attempt, Stratford Place

Fireworks, Kimberly Lane

Agency assist, N. Highway 89

Fireworks, Coyote Corridor

Traffic offense, MP 331

Suspicious, Autumn Lane

Citizen assist, Road 1 North

Found property, Voss Drive

Victim notify, Road 2 North

Welfare check, N. Highway 89

Juvenile problem, Flint Way

Civil standby, Fox Road

Criminal damage, Essex Way

Family fight, Porcupine Pass

Driving with suspended license, S. Highway 89

Animal problem, Prairie Grass Road

Criminal damage, Solar View Drive

Information, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, N. Highway 89

Intoxication, N. Highway 89

Non-injury accident, Essex Way

DUI, Essex Way

Animal bite, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, N. Highway 89

Family fight, Melody Lane

Animal bite, N. Highway 89

Vandalism, Highland Court

Civil misc., Arden Court

Driving with suspended license, Judy Avenue

Suspicious, Golden Drive

Vandalism, N. Highway 89

Criminal damage, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, Quail Trail

Animal problem, Center Street

Agency assist, Perkinsville Road

Disorderly, N. Highway 89

Criminal damage, Road 1 South

Juvenile problem, Adams Road

Fraud, N. Highway 89

Animal problem, Goodwin Drive

Violation of civil order, Voss Drive

Animal problem, Voss Drive

Civil standby, N. Highway 89

Non-injury accident, Essex Way

Information, Javelina Path

VIN inspection, Sunset

Animal problem, Jackrabbit Trail

Theft, N. Highway 89

Information, Fox Road

Custodial int., Road 1 West

Animal pickup, Bottlebrush Drive

Vicious animal, Eldred Road

Information, N. Highway 89

Harassment, Touchstone Drive

Welfare check, Road 2 North

Family fight, Foster Drive

Fire, Prescott Drive

Animal pickup, Lobo Lane

Animal neglect, Foster Drive

Abandoned vehicle, Reed Road

Information, Solar View Drive

Information, Voss Drive

Wanted person, N. Highway 89

Burglary attempt, Adams Road

Family fight, Allerton Way

Family fight, Palomino Road

Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

Violation of civil order, Road 2 North

Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

Littering, Goodwin Drive

Animal problem, Road 4 North

Juvenile problem, Bottlebrush Drive

Harassment, Road 1 South

Non-injury accident, MP 324

Drugs, N. Highway 89

Traffic offense, Perkinsville Road

Suspicious, Palo Verde Drive

Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Road

Harassment, Road 1 West

Fraud, Chino Valley

Vicious animal, Eldred Road

Traffic offense, Road 2 North

Driving with suspended license, Road 1 South

Wanted person, Commercial Way

Welfare check, Bernice Drive

Noise disturbance, Juniper Drive

Criminal damage, Solar View Drive

Burglary attempt, S. Highway 89