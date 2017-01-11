Chino Valley Police report: Jan. 11, 2017

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 8: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).
Fraud, Voss Drive
Drugs, Road 3 North
Animal problem, Road 3 South
Traffic offense, Highway 89
Animal neglect, Road 1 West
Welfare check, Prairie Grass Road
Citizen assist, Road 1 North
Fire, Equestrian Trail
Agency assist, Road 1 South
Theft, Highway 89
Animal problem, Road 1 East
Animal pickup, Meadow Lane
Animal problem, Prescott Drive
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
Citizen dispute, Touchstone Drive
Welfare check, Road 2 North
Juvenile problem, Goodwin Drive
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, S. Highway 89
Animal noise, Goodwin Drive
Family fight, Goodwin Drive
Civil process, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, Old Highway 89
Information, Voss Drive
Information, Val Vista Drive
Agency assist, Copper Lane
Alarm, Grasshopper Lane
Animal problem, Susan Street
Citizen assist, Brightstar Blvd.
Drugs, Road 1 North
Property damage, Reed Road
Violation of civil order, N. Highway 89
Found property, Voss Drive
Animal pickup, N. Highway 89
Theft, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Rhonda Road
Violation of civil order, Road 2 North
Agency assist, Palo Verde Drive
Detail, Chino Valley
Animal problem, Goodwin Drive
Burglary attempt, Stratford Place
Fireworks, Kimberly Lane
Agency assist, N. Highway 89
Fireworks, Coyote Corridor
Traffic offense, MP 331
Suspicious, Autumn Lane
Citizen assist, Road 1 North
Found property, Voss Drive
Victim notify, Road 2 North
Welfare check, N. Highway 89
Juvenile problem, Flint Way
Civil standby, Fox Road
Criminal damage, Essex Way
Family fight, Porcupine Pass
Driving with suspended license, S. Highway 89
Animal problem, Prairie Grass Road
Criminal damage, Solar View Drive
Information, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, N. Highway 89
Intoxication, N. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, Essex Way
DUI, Essex Way
Animal bite, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, N. Highway 89
Family fight, Melody Lane
Animal bite, N. Highway 89
Vandalism, Highland Court
Civil misc., Arden Court
Driving with suspended license, Judy Avenue
Suspicious, Golden Drive
Vandalism, N. Highway 89
Criminal damage, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, Quail Trail
Animal problem, Center Street
Agency assist, Perkinsville Road
Disorderly, N. Highway 89
Criminal damage, Road 1 South
Juvenile problem, Adams Road
Fraud, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Goodwin Drive
Violation of civil order, Voss Drive
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Civil standby, N. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, Essex Way
Information, Javelina Path
VIN inspection, Sunset
Animal problem, Jackrabbit Trail
Theft, N. Highway 89
Information, Fox Road
Custodial int., Road 1 West
Animal pickup, Bottlebrush Drive
Vicious animal, Eldred Road
Information, N. Highway 89
Harassment, Touchstone Drive
Welfare check, Road 2 North
Family fight, Foster Drive
Fire, Prescott Drive
Animal pickup, Lobo Lane
Animal neglect, Foster Drive
Abandoned vehicle, Reed Road
Information, Solar View Drive
Information, Voss Drive
Wanted person, N. Highway 89
Burglary attempt, Adams Road
Family fight, Allerton Way
Family fight, Palomino Road
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
Violation of civil order, Road 2 North
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89
Littering, Goodwin Drive
Animal problem, Road 4 North
Juvenile problem, Bottlebrush Drive
Harassment, Road 1 South
Non-injury accident, MP 324
Drugs, N. Highway 89
Traffic offense, Perkinsville Road
Suspicious, Palo Verde Drive
Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Road
Harassment, Road 1 West
Fraud, Chino Valley
Vicious animal, Eldred Road
Traffic offense, Road 2 North
Driving with suspended license, Road 1 South
Wanted person, Commercial Way
Welfare check, Bernice Drive
Noise disturbance, Juniper Drive
Criminal damage, Solar View Drive
Burglary attempt, S. Highway 89
