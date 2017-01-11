Chino Valley Police report: Jan. 11, 2017

  • Originally Published: January 11, 2017 5:31 a.m.

    • The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 8: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

    Fraud, Voss Drive

    Drugs, Road 3 North

    Animal problem, Road 3 South

    Traffic offense, Highway 89

    Animal neglect, Road 1 West

    Welfare check, Prairie Grass Road

    Citizen assist, Road 1 North

    Fire, Equestrian Trail

    Agency assist, Road 1 South

    Theft, Highway 89

    Animal problem, Road 1 East

    Animal pickup, Meadow Lane

    Animal problem, Prescott Drive

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Citizen dispute, Touchstone Drive

    Welfare check, Road 2 North

    Juvenile problem, Goodwin Drive

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, S. Highway 89

    Animal noise, Goodwin Drive

    Family fight, Goodwin Drive

    Civil process, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, Old Highway 89

    Information, Voss Drive

    Information, Val Vista Drive

    Agency assist, Copper Lane

    Alarm, Grasshopper Lane

    Animal problem, Susan Street

    Citizen assist, Brightstar Blvd.

    Drugs, Road 1 North

    Property damage, Reed Road

    Violation of civil order, N. Highway 89

    Found property, Voss Drive

    Animal pickup, N. Highway 89

    Theft, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Rhonda Road

    Violation of civil order, Road 2 North

    Agency assist, Palo Verde Drive

    Detail, Chino Valley

    Animal problem, Goodwin Drive

    Burglary attempt, Stratford Place

    Fireworks, Kimberly Lane

    Agency assist, N. Highway 89

    Fireworks, Coyote Corridor

    Traffic offense, MP 331

    Suspicious, Autumn Lane

    Citizen assist, Road 1 North

    Found property, Voss Drive

    Victim notify, Road 2 North

    Welfare check, N. Highway 89

    Juvenile problem, Flint Way

    Civil standby, Fox Road

    Criminal damage, Essex Way

    Family fight, Porcupine Pass

    Driving with suspended license, S. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Prairie Grass Road

    Criminal damage, Solar View Drive

    Information, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, N. Highway 89

    Intoxication, N. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, Essex Way

    DUI, Essex Way

    Animal bite, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, N. Highway 89

    Family fight, Melody Lane

    Animal bite, N. Highway 89

    Vandalism, Highland Court

    Civil misc., Arden Court

    Driving with suspended license, Judy Avenue

    Suspicious, Golden Drive

    Vandalism, N. Highway 89

    Criminal damage, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, Quail Trail

    Animal problem, Center Street

    Agency assist, Perkinsville Road

    Disorderly, N. Highway 89

    Criminal damage, Road 1 South

    Juvenile problem, Adams Road

    Fraud, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Goodwin Drive

    Violation of civil order, Voss Drive

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Civil standby, N. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, Essex Way

    Information, Javelina Path

    VIN inspection, Sunset

    Animal problem, Jackrabbit Trail

    Theft, N. Highway 89

    Information, Fox Road

    Custodial int., Road 1 West

    Animal pickup, Bottlebrush Drive

    Vicious animal, Eldred Road

    Information, N. Highway 89

    Harassment, Touchstone Drive

    Welfare check, Road 2 North

    Family fight, Foster Drive

    Fire, Prescott Drive

    Animal pickup, Lobo Lane

    Animal neglect, Foster Drive

    Abandoned vehicle, Reed Road

    Information, Solar View Drive

    Information, Voss Drive

    Wanted person, N. Highway 89

    Burglary attempt, Adams Road

    Family fight, Allerton Way

    Family fight, Palomino Road

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Violation of civil order, Road 2 North

    Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

    Littering, Goodwin Drive

    Animal problem, Road 4 North

    Juvenile problem, Bottlebrush Drive

    Harassment, Road 1 South

    Non-injury accident, MP 324

    Drugs, N. Highway 89

    Traffic offense, Perkinsville Road

    Suspicious, Palo Verde Drive

    Non-injury accident, Outer Loop Road

    Harassment, Road 1 West

    Fraud, Chino Valley

    Vicious animal, Eldred Road

    Traffic offense, Road 2 North

    Driving with suspended license, Road 1 South

    Wanted person, Commercial Way

    Welfare check, Bernice Drive

    Noise disturbance, Juniper Drive

    Criminal damage, Solar View Drive

    Burglary attempt, S. Highway 89

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.




    MOST READ