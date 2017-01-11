Chino Valley Medical Center makes urgent change

After more than a decade as a primary care patient with the Chino Valley Medical Center, Glen Brose will soon be forced to seek out a new primary care physician as of Feb. 15 when the center plans to become strictly a walk-in urgent care facility.

NextCare now owns the center that first opened in September 1987 as the Chino Valley Family Practice at the Ranch Plaza in a 600-square-foot building with X-ray, a minor surgery room, a couple exam rooms and a small waiting room. Dr. Scott Ekdahl, who is now retired, opened the center that quickly expanded into additional space. In 1999, the practice became the Chino Valley Medical Center and opened a 7,500 square-facility to accommodate the need for both primary and urgent care services, according to the center’s website.

NextCare operates several urgent centers in the region, and this center will soon join those operations, with current patients such as Brose advised that they will no longer be connected with one primary care doctor.

Brose learned of the switch when he went for a six-month follow up appointment after Christmas. As his primary doctor, Ekdahl had retired in August, he was transferred to Yoder, but was informed that this would be their last routine visit together because NextCare was turning the center into an urgent care facility similar to its other locations in the region.

NextCare corporate officials did not respond to several requests for a comment on this story, and center management did not return several messages.

Office staff did, however, confirm the center will become an urgent care facility as of Feb. 15 and will no longer be making routine primary care appointments. A center official had earlier confirmed the Feb. 15 date, but said the center intends to do everything it can to help patients transition to new primary care doctors.

Family practitioner Dr. Jean Earl is now on sabbatical, and is expected to reopen a practice elsewhere in Chino in February, staff confirmed. Dr. Paul Yoder will also no longer be accepting new patients on an appointment basis, they said.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in November opened a new family practice in town about a mile away from the center on Highway 89, with Dr. Charity Weldt a family doctor who is accepting new patients. Weldt previously worked at the center. The YRMC PhysicianCare family practice is expected to expand in the future with an additional primary care physician, officials confirmed this week.

YRMC Director of Marketing and Communications Ken Boush did say the opening of its new family medical center is not related to the change of ownership at the Chino Valley Medical Center. He said the expansion into Chino Valley is part of the hospital’s ongoing growth plan. The hospital has just started publicizing the expansion into Chino Valley and that it has a doctor ready to accept new patients. The YRMC practice accepts most insurance plans and Medicare, Boush said.

Yavapai Regional Transit owner Cheri Romley said she and her husband, Ron, intend to continue offering bus service to the medical center, even though their riders will not be able to make appointments. The service will also make stops at the walk-in Family Medical clinic near the McDonald’s restaurant and to the new YRMC facility. The bus also makes stops in Prescott on Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays and on Fridays only in Prescott Valley.

Though this change is an inconvenience to him and his family, Brose said he it will likely prove a major hardship for seniors who live in the Paulden and Ash Fork areas and cannot afford to travel an additional 15 miles to see a doctor. He, too, wonders about who NextCare has contracted with for urgent care. The website still says nothing about NextCare or the planned switch, he noted.

A lack of public discussion, and official information about the change, has prompted rumors and skepticism that Brose suggests could have been managed better by the new owners. News has trickled out through patients alerted by existing staff about the coming change.

“I don’t think NextCare wants the wrath of Chino Valley to fall upon them, and so that’s the way they’re doing it,” Brose said. “The way it’s being handled is pretty bad.”

“I’m sure there are ways of finding new doctors, but one you’ve been settled in for 10 years … what do you do? Do you take names out of a hat and hope they’re a good one?” he queried.