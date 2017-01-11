Chino pharmacist leaves ‘corporate gods’ to offer quicker service

Establishing an independent pharmacy in Chino Valley was surprisingly easy for Jason Dykstra, a pharmacist.

“The stories I’ve heard made it sound very challenging,” Dykstra said. “In my experience, it hasn’t been.”

Specifically, Dykstra has a friend who owns an independent pharmacy in Phoenix.

“He still hasn’t even collected a paycheck yet because the market is saturated there,” Dykstra said.

That wasn’t the case when Dykstra decided to open Chino Valley Pharmacy in October. Within just a couple months, the business was already turning a profit, Dykstra said.

Before breaking out on his own, Dykstra worked as a pharmacist for the Walgreens in Prescott Valley and then the Safeway pharmacy in Chino Valley. He saw how the chains operated and how long the wait times were on average at the Safeway pharmacy and figured he could offer better service all around by going independent.

“This is very nice, because you’re in the driver seat,” Dykstra said. “You don’t have to bow down to the corporate gods and we’re able to make decisions.”

Chino Valley was a particularly ripe market for such a business model.

“These rural areas are a phenomenal setting for independent pharmacy,” Dykstra said.

The small town previously only had a Walgreens and Safeway pharmacy. Kim and Micah Mitchell of Paulden used to frequent both for their medications before recently switching over to Chino Valley Pharmacy.

“At Safeway, it’s like a two or three hour wait time,” Micah said.

“You get faster service here,” Kim said.

They said the pricing is comparable too.

“They’re all about the same,” Micah said.

In addition to medication, Chino Valley Medical offers a standard selection of vitamins, herbals, first aid and durable medical supplies.

Since opening the business, Dykstra has been trying to make his pharmacy as convenient to his customers as possible.

This involves providing a drive-thru service, striving to have short wait times, mailing medications to people’s homes if requested and delivering medications for free to customers within about a five-mile radius of the pharmacy’s location, 1932 N. Highway 89.

Another significant convenience Dykstra provides that not all pharmacies offer is synchronized filling.

“Our customers don’t have to make ten trips to the pharmacy a month,” Dykstra said. “We try to get all of their meds on one day so it’s just one stop per month.”

Dykstra hopes to one day offer compounding — the making of medications in-house — as well.

“We eventually want to branch out into that, but being that we’re new it’s a little pricey right now,” he said.

What Dykstra particularly prides his business of is quality customer service.

Without prompting, the Mitchells were quick to confirm this based on their experience.

“They’re friendly people and you get good service,” Kim said. “I love the people behind the counter, they’re wonderful.”

“This has more or less been a lifelong dream of mine to open and own my own pharmacy,” Dykstra said. “I get a lot of enjoyment just being able to service people well.”

