Yavapai College gives potential Chino speedway the silent treatment

The man who is trying to bring a motorsports facility to Chino Valley’s Old Home Manor says it appears Yavapai College has no intention of allowing it, but school officials won’t come right out and say so.

“I’m going to look at this as a filibuster, they’re choosing to make us go away by ignoring us,” David Brinkley said after learning the YC District Governing Board does not intend to put the proposed lease agreement on its January agenda.

It will be the second meeting since the Town of Chino Valley asked YC to weigh in on the proposed agreement that the District Governing Board has not included it on its agenda.

Multiple messages to YC officials seeking comment were not returned. The college campus was closed for the holidays. The one message from YC President Penny Wills’ office that was returned, however, confirmed that the motorsports issue would not be on the agenda when the District Governing Board next meets on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Yavapai College officials asked for the right to veto any proposed motorsports facility at Old Home Manor in 2000, when it started work on the school’s Agribusiness and Science Technology campus.

There was talk at that time of a motorsports facility at Old Home Manor and school officials were concerned while they were negotiating their own lease, after giving the town the building that would become Town Hall.

“It was not a popular idea to the YC folks,” acting Town Manager Cecilia Grittman wrote in an email. “Therefore, when the town penned the agreement with the YC people they gave them the ability to have a first right to refuse future motorsports activities.”

The proposed Old Home Speedway would be located about a half mile from Yavapai College’s Chino Valley campus. The Town Council and Brinkley agreed to an outline of what a lease might look like in October. They had hoped that the college’s District Governing Board would take a look at that and let them know of any concerns they had, which they planned to deal with before proceeding.

Brinkley said at the time that if that happened quickly, he hoped to bring racing to Chino Valley as early as spring of 2017. The town and Brinkley are unable to move forward without the blessing of the college because the next steps, starting with a technical review and a formal lease negotiation, would cost money and they don’t wish to proceed until they know the school has approved of the idea.

The District Governing Board did not include the item on its November agenda when it met in Sedona. They did not meet in December because of the holidays. And now, they are not planning on discussing it at their Jan. 10 meeting in Prescott, according to an email from Karen Jones, the executive assistant to Wills at the college.

“I have not received any correspondence from Dr. Wills at this time,” Chino Valley Mayor Darryl Croft said. “As you know after the college’s decision, or non-decision, the town still has a couple of months work before it might land on the Town Council’s agenda. This is a big decision for the town and I do not want to rush us into an unfavorable agreement.”

“There’s nothing compelling them to put it on their agenda,” Brinkley said. “If they just ignore it, the town is not going to choose to move forward. I don’t know what the next step is. I want to stay optimistic, but it’s one of those things.”

The proposed motorsports facility has been controversial with people who own homes within a couple of miles where the facility is planned saying they are concerned about noise levels, traffic and dust control. Residents in the Brightstar subdivision started a petition drive and collected more than 200 signatures against it.

Brightstar is located to the south of Old Home Manor. Residents from the Haystack subdivision, which is east of it, have also expressed their concerns.

Racing fans said there is a huge need for this family-friendly sport since Prescott Valley Raceway closed in the spring of 2015. Brinkley said they planned to have racing for children during the day on Saturdays and that you would often see the entire family at the track on weekends.

It would also be an activity for teens in a town that has very little to offer teens, proponents said during the October meeting.

Town officials have long planned on turning the western portions of Old Home Manor into a recreation zone and see the motorsports facility as a good fit. They would also expect to see increased tax revenue from the 500 to 1,000 fans attending races on Saturday nights.

Those fans, some coming from Prescott, Prescott Valley and other towns, would also mean increased business for Chino Valley restaurants and retailers.

Brinkley said that he’s unsure what the next step is, but that he would still like to bring a race track to Chino Valley even if the District Governing Board continues to leave motorsports off its agendas.

“I do want to say that we would still like to do something, we just don’t know where or how right this second,” Brinkley said.