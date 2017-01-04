People & Places: Local residents express their hopes for 2017

This past year, 2016, was a very memorable one with both good and bad happenings. From the Olympics with Michael Phelps being the most decorated Olympian of all time, to the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series after 108 years, to all the tragic loss of lives by earthquakes, floods, war and terrorist attacks around the world. Of course no one can forget the most bitter and unusual presidential election in history between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Here are some local resident’s thoughts of what they hope to see in 2017.

“In 2017 I hope to see President Trump succeed and that he will be able to do all the things he wants to do and will be good for the country. I wish the people of our country would unite and come together. Of course I want continued good health and prosperity for my family and continued success for our bookstore business. I wish the high taxes for small businesses in Chino Valley would go away and I would like to see the eradication of ISIS and have peace in the world,” Laura Maldonado said.

Ryan Cavanaugh said, “Since I am a pastoral intern I would like to see a Presbyterian church in Chino Valley, as we have started a Bible study outreach here. I also wish people would just listen to other people even if they disagree with what the other has to say. I want to see the division among people go away, so we could actually be neighbors again.”

Resident Sally Reese had this to say. “I hope our country doesn’t go downhill because of the new president. I would also like for my son-in-law to be able to move to Chino Valley and find as good of a job as he has where he is now living. I wish a happy and prosperous New Year to everyone.

Nina Gage of Paulden said, “I would love to see Obamacare go away in 2017. I would also like to see more job opportunities for the younger people and for more small businesses to make it in our community. I hope that my family stays happy and healthy in the New Year.

Charlie Perkins, who is the pastor of a Presbyterian church in Prescott, has these wishes:

“I would like to see prejudices go away, and I think that so many people have opinions that they haven’t thought through very well. In the coming year I would like to see more faith in Jesus Christ based on how the Bible reveals him, because then our society would be more peaceful and God would receive the glory in His name.