Letter: Sad but true

Editor:

It happened again this Christmas season in Chino Valley. Town officials who are supposedly representing approximately 14,000 of us seem not willing or able to show that our town too, celebrates Christmas. Again, there were no decorations along the main highway which runs through the center of town.

Folks driving through town see no efforts or acknowledgement that our town recognizes this very important holiday. It is encouraging though the town decided this to host a tree lighting event after the Chamber-sponsored, one-day Chino Family Christmas.

After this one day celebration, a lonely little Christmas tree and lighted gazebo at Memory Park were the only remaining symbols of acknowledgment by this town for Christmas. Driving by the park at night and seeing this lonely display only serves as a sad testament of a town not willing or able to do more.

I’m sure there are many ideas of how the town could and should decorate for this joyous season and many people willing to help if the town just lets them.

Hopefully, next Christmas, Chino Valley will not keep their decorations limited to a park located blocks off the main street and will proudly display decorations for all to see when driving through town.

Again, I can only hope.



Mark Smith

Chino Valley