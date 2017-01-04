Chino Valley Police report: Jan. 4, 2017

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 18 to Dec. 28: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).
Harassment, Road 2 South
Theft, S. Highway 89
Vandalism, N. Highway 89
Drugs, N. Highway 89
Trespass, Bernice Drive
Information, Barbara Avenue
Assault, Prescott Drive
Drugs, N. Highway 89
Harassment, Foster Drive
Fraud, N. Highway 89
Assault, Prescott Drive
Welfare check, Heidi Lane
Suspicious, Unknown
Animal noise, Newton Way
Threats, Foster Drive
Civil misc., Polaris Drive
Suspicious, Perkinsville Road
Trespass, Horizon Way
Animal problem, Goodwin Drive
Information, Cottonwood Lane
Weapon offense, Voss Drive
Information, Road 1 North
Animal noise, Newton Way
Burglary attempt, Prescott Drive
Injury accident, N. Highway 89
Suspicious, Road 2 North
Non-injury accident, MP 333
Vicious animal, Juniper Drive
Threats, Road 3 North
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Animal pickup, Liana Drive
Harassment, Rhonda Road
Animal problem, Road 1 West
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Suspicious, Javelina Path
Family fight, Center Street
Criminal damage, N. Highway 89
Threats, Butterfield Road
Welfare check, S. Highway 89
Information, Fox Road
Drugs, Center Street
Burglary, Brentwood Way
Animal pickup, Voss Drive
Information, Road 1 West
Animal problem, Voss Drive
911 hangup, Road 1 West
Abandoned vehicle, Center Street
Family fight, Road 2 South
Welfare check, Prairie Grass Road
Burglary, Greasewood Alley
Agency assist, Road 2 North
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89
Violation of civil order, Road 1 West
Lost property, Unknown
Animal problem, Kristin Street
Threats, N. Highway 89
Welfare check, Bottle Brush Drive
Animal pickup, Ruth Road
Traffic offense, MP 324
Family fight, N. Highway 89
Animal noise, Polaris Drive
Welfare check, Road 2 North
Lost property, Road 2 North
Agency assist, Road 1 South
Juvenile problem, Arden Court
Agency assist, Road 1 East
Custodial int., Voss Drive
Driving with suspended license, Havasu Avenue
Found property, Voss Drive
Agency assist, Adams Road
Animal noise, Palo Verde Drive
Runaway juvenile, Center Street
Found property, Voss Drive
Animal pickup, Mahan Lane
Agency assist, Apache Drive
Driving with a suspended license, Perkinsville Road
Agency assist, N. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, Highway 89
Non-injury accident, Highway 89
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Welfare check, Road 1 West
Family fight, Ruth Road
Family fight, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Caliche Drive
Alarm, S. Highway 89
Animal pickup, Cochise Street
Victim notify, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, Cleveland Street
Hit-and-run accident, N. Highway 89
Traffic offense, Highway 89
Agency assist, Road 4½ North
Driving with suspended license, N. Highway 89
Weapon offense, Laura Court
Animal problem, Road 1 East
Animal problem, Yavapai Street
Non-injury accident, Reed Road
Animal pickup, Railroad Avenue
Agency assist, Road 4½ North
Animal pickup, Voss Drive
Animal pickup, Red Cinder Road
Wanted person, S. Highway 89
Welfare check, Perkinsville Road
Suspicious, Harding Road
Suspicious, Shoshone Drive
Weapon offense, N. Highway 89
