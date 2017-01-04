Chino Valley Police report: Jan. 4, 2017

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 18 to Dec. 28: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

Harassment, Road 2 South

Theft, S. Highway 89

Vandalism, N. Highway 89

Drugs, N. Highway 89

Trespass, Bernice Drive

Information, Barbara Avenue

Assault, Prescott Drive

Drugs, N. Highway 89

Harassment, Foster Drive

Fraud, N. Highway 89

Assault, Prescott Drive

Welfare check, Heidi Lane

Suspicious, Unknown

Animal noise, Newton Way

Threats, Foster Drive

Civil misc., Polaris Drive

Suspicious, Perkinsville Road

Trespass, Horizon Way

Animal problem, Goodwin Drive

Information, Cottonwood Lane

Weapon offense, Voss Drive

Information, Road 1 North

Animal noise, Newton Way

Burglary attempt, Prescott Drive

Injury accident, N. Highway 89

Suspicious, Road 2 North

Non-injury accident, MP 333

Vicious animal, Juniper Drive

Threats, Road 3 North

Animal problem, Voss Drive

Animal pickup, Liana Drive

Harassment, Rhonda Road

Animal problem, Road 1 West

Suspicious, N. Highway 89

Suspicious, Javelina Path

Family fight, Center Street

Criminal damage, N. Highway 89

Threats, Butterfield Road

Welfare check, S. Highway 89

Information, Fox Road

Drugs, Center Street

Burglary, Brentwood Way

Animal pickup, Voss Drive

Information, Road 1 West

Animal problem, Voss Drive

911 hangup, Road 1 West

Abandoned vehicle, Center Street

Family fight, Road 2 South

Welfare check, Prairie Grass Road

Burglary, Greasewood Alley

Agency assist, Road 2 North

Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

Violation of civil order, Road 1 West

Lost property, Unknown

Animal problem, Kristin Street

Threats, N. Highway 89

Welfare check, Bottle Brush Drive

Animal pickup, Ruth Road

Traffic offense, MP 324

Family fight, N. Highway 89

Animal noise, Polaris Drive

Welfare check, Road 2 North

Lost property, Road 2 North

Agency assist, Road 1 South

Juvenile problem, Arden Court

Agency assist, Road 1 East

Custodial int., Voss Drive

Driving with suspended license, Havasu Avenue

Found property, Voss Drive

Agency assist, Adams Road

Animal noise, Palo Verde Drive

Runaway juvenile, Center Street

Found property, Voss Drive

Animal pickup, Mahan Lane

Agency assist, Apache Drive

Driving with a suspended license, Perkinsville Road

Agency assist, N. Highway 89

Non-injury accident, Highway 89

Non-injury accident, Highway 89

Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

Suspicious, N. Highway 89

Welfare check, Road 1 West

Family fight, Ruth Road

Family fight, N. Highway 89

Animal problem, Caliche Drive

Alarm, S. Highway 89

Animal pickup, Cochise Street

Victim notify, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, Cleveland Street

Hit-and-run accident, N. Highway 89

Traffic offense, Highway 89

Agency assist, Road 4½ North

Driving with suspended license, N. Highway 89

Weapon offense, Laura Court

Animal problem, Road 1 East

Animal problem, Yavapai Street

Non-injury accident, Reed Road

Animal pickup, Railroad Avenue

Agency assist, Road 4½ North

Animal pickup, Voss Drive

Animal pickup, Red Cinder Road

Wanted person, S. Highway 89

Welfare check, Perkinsville Road

Suspicious, Harding Road

Suspicious, Shoshone Drive

Weapon offense, N. Highway 89