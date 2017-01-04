Chino Valley Police report: Jan. 4, 2017

    • The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 18 to Dec. 28: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

    Harassment, Road 2 South

    Theft, S. Highway 89

    Vandalism, N. Highway 89

    Drugs, N. Highway 89

    Trespass, Bernice Drive

    Information, Barbara Avenue

    Assault, Prescott Drive

    Drugs, N. Highway 89

    Harassment, Foster Drive

    Fraud, N. Highway 89

    Assault, Prescott Drive

    Welfare check, Heidi Lane

    Suspicious, Unknown

    Animal noise, Newton Way

    Threats, Foster Drive

    Civil misc., Polaris Drive

    Suspicious, Perkinsville Road

    Trespass, Horizon Way

    Animal problem, Goodwin Drive

    Information, Cottonwood Lane

    Weapon offense, Voss Drive

    Information, Road 1 North

    Animal noise, Newton Way

    Burglary attempt, Prescott Drive

    Injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Suspicious, Road 2 North

    Non-injury accident, MP 333

    Vicious animal, Juniper Drive

    Threats, Road 3 North

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Animal pickup, Liana Drive

    Harassment, Rhonda Road

    Animal problem, Road 1 West

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Suspicious, Javelina Path

    Family fight, Center Street

    Criminal damage, N. Highway 89

    Threats, Butterfield Road

    Welfare check, S. Highway 89

    Information, Fox Road

    Drugs, Center Street

    Burglary, Brentwood Way

    Animal pickup, Voss Drive

    Information, Road 1 West

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    911 hangup, Road 1 West

    Abandoned vehicle, Center Street

    Family fight, Road 2 South

    Welfare check, Prairie Grass Road

    Burglary, Greasewood Alley

    Agency assist, Road 2 North

    Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

    Violation of civil order, Road 1 West

    Lost property, Unknown

    Animal problem, Kristin Street

    Threats, N. Highway 89

    Welfare check, Bottle Brush Drive

    Animal pickup, Ruth Road

    Traffic offense, MP 324

    Family fight, N. Highway 89

    Animal noise, Polaris Drive

    Welfare check, Road 2 North

    Lost property, Road 2 North

    Agency assist, Road 1 South

    Juvenile problem, Arden Court

    Agency assist, Road 1 East

    Custodial int., Voss Drive

    Driving with suspended license, Havasu Avenue

    Found property, Voss Drive

    Agency assist, Adams Road

    Animal noise, Palo Verde Drive

    Runaway juvenile, Center Street

    Found property, Voss Drive

    Animal pickup, Mahan Lane

    Agency assist, Apache Drive

    Driving with a suspended license, Perkinsville Road

    Agency assist, N. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Welfare check, Road 1 West

    Family fight, Ruth Road

    Family fight, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Caliche Drive

    Alarm, S. Highway 89

    Animal pickup, Cochise Street

    Victim notify, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, Cleveland Street

    Hit-and-run accident, N. Highway 89

    Traffic offense, Highway 89

    Agency assist, Road 4½ North

    Driving with suspended license, N. Highway 89

    Weapon offense, Laura Court

    Animal problem, Road 1 East

    Animal problem, Yavapai Street

    Non-injury accident, Reed Road

    Animal pickup, Railroad Avenue

    Agency assist, Road 4½ North

    Animal pickup, Voss Drive

    Animal pickup, Red Cinder Road

    Wanted person, S. Highway 89

    Welfare check, Perkinsville Road

    Suspicious, Harding Road

    Suspicious, Shoshone Drive

    Weapon offense, N. Highway 89

