People & Places: Takes a lot of work to get the horse to do the work

His love of horses is a large part of Phil Jackson’s life. Born in Peoria and raised in Buckeye, Jackson said he has always had horses and ridden consistently since he was a teen, and was into competitive team penning and ranch sorting.

“I eventually got into cutting horses because I’ve always admired their ability and high level of training,” Jackson said. “I’ve got a total of six years of training. When I first started I moved to Texas to work with top trainers, while there I had the opportunity to also work some of the leading trainers and non-professionals in the industry.”

Besides his years of training Jackson was a 2014 World Finalist, was in the top three in Western Nationals, and has numerous Circuit Championships.

Jackson and his wife, Christina (who is a teacher at Heritage Middle School), moved here last year buying acreage so he could train horses.

“Training cutting horses is a long process (taking approximately two years) and I start with the horse coming into being two years old, and start just getting them used to being ridden,” Jackson said. “Then we start them getting used to the mechanical flag (which simulates the back and forth action of the cow.

“Next, the horse is taught to track a single cow, then the horse is trained how to stop and turn the cow to get control of it, and from there we bring in multiple cattle to work from a herd. We gradually put more responsibility on the horse to hold and control the cow, from the herd (which is a cutting horse’s duty on a ranch or an event), so, eventually we get to the point where we put our hand down, and don’t guide them, and it is 100 percent the horses job. After the horse is trained we show them at horse shows all over the country.”

“We train these horses to be extremely solid and competent in their job so that they can be successful whether an amateur, non-pro, or professional trainer is showing it, To me this type of work is an amazing example of the horse’s athleticism, natural ability and willingness to give their all for us,” he said.

Jackson said he realizes how lucky he is to love the work he does to make his living. He works in all types of training for horses, besides his training of cutting horses.

“When we have put all this time and money into a horse, and you show it for the first time, and you get to see all your hard work come together, there is no greater rush in the world,” Jackson said.

To contact Phil Jackson call 602-510-2158, or phil.jackson.cutting.horses@gmail.com, or www.philjacksoncuttinghorses.com.