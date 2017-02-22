Motorsports: YC president tells Chino her concerns

Dr. Penny Wills was not speaking for the Yavapai College Governing Board, but she did appear before the Chino Valley Town Council on Feb. 14 and expressed her concerns about the proposed Motor Cross Speedway project at Old Home Manor.

Wills, president of Yavapai College, said she forwarded to the town close to 300 emails she received from supporters and opponents of the Speedway.

“It seems the majority of ‘yes’ emails were not from your community. The majority of ‘no’s’ were from the community,” she said, referring to the proposed motor sports complex developer David Brinkley wants to build within a half mile of the college campus in Chino Valley.

The Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) first signed by the town and the college in 2000, was renewed in 2002, adding language stating the college has a right to comment and possibly block nearby motor cross activity. At the time, the college governing board wanted the right in writing because of potential issues with noise, Wills said.

She also cautioned council members not to rely too heavily on the economic impact study as it does not “zero down” to Chino Valley, and the amount of money that would come to the town is not significant, she said.

Council members listened to Wills’ other concerns: the need for an environmental study, water usage that would draw from the same source as the college, increased traffic on Perkinsville Road, decreased property values, and noise levels.

She requested a guarantee from the developers that the noise level at the boundary between the Speedway and the college campus would not exceed 70 decibels. The college offers several courses that take place outdoors, and the noise is a concern.

“At this time, as president I speak for the college not the board, I see it as a matter for the town to decide, not the college,” she said.

The council voted 5-1, with council member Lon Turner absent and council member Mike Best opposing, to direct staff to make a presentation on the Motor Sports project to the Yavapai College Governing Board.

Best said he has received numerous phone calls and communication asking him not to support the project. Because of that, and the minimal tax revenue it will bring in, he couldn’t vote for it. “The town needs something there, but I don’t think the raceway is it,” he said.

A letter from Gary and Molly Beverly to the mayor and council dated Jan. 28 lists 18 other Chino Valley residents who endorse the content of the letter. In addition to the concerns Wills brought to the council’s attention, Beverly recommends power, water and sewer connections. Generators produce noise and air pollution, and the use of portable toilets for the number of projected attendees is unacceptable, he wrote.

He also wants a requirement for a restoration bond to guarantee the developer would restore the property to its current condition if the track is not successful.

Property owner Kathi Rafters also submitted a letter to council dated Jan. 29 in which she cites a report from Juneau, Alaska, that states, with a noise level of 70 decibels, the average home value can decrease by at least 17 percent. She wants the town to encourage nonpolluting businesses, and reminds council members of the town’s General Plan’s statement to “assess new developments for potential air and water impacts.”