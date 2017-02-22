Chino Valley honors its long-serving employees

The Town of Chino Valley honored its milestone employees for 5, 10, 15 and 20 years of service as of Dec. 31, 2016, on Feb. 11. Interim Town Manager Cecilia Grittman announced the names of the employees at the Feb. 14 town council meeting.

Below are the honorees, the years employed by the town, and the department in which they currently work. Congratulations to all.

Teresa Tobey for 5 years of service — Library.

Barbara Babbitt for 10 years of service — Library.

Jerri Miller for 10 years of service — Police.

Deana Winn for 10 years of service - Police.

Victoria Ferguson for 15 years of service — Police.

Cecilia Grittman for 15 years of service — Interim Town Manager.

Vincent Schaan for 15 years of service — Police.

Steven Audis for 20 years of service — Vehicle Maintenance.

Mathew Gronek for 20 years of service — Police.

Kenny Tribolet for 20 years of service — Roads.

