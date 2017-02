Benaiah Paul Covey, an 8 lb.,9 oz., boy, was born Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Rachel and Micah Covey of Chino Valley.

Oliver Clay Estrada, a 6 lb., 10 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Calie and Roberto Estrada of Chino Valley.