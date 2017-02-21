Cooking with Diane: Potato Onion Bake

Potato Onion Bake is the Cooking with Diane recipe for Feb. 22, 2017.

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: February 21, 2017 10:53 p.m.

    • If you are tired of mashed, baked or fried potatoes, this potato dish is for you. It is easy to make and very delicious. Goes well with any type of meat.

    Potato Onion Bake

    3-4 Medium thin skin potatoes (scrub well, don’t peel)

    1/2 cup butter (melt and cool)

    1 cup chopped green pepper

    1 cup chopped onion

    1 package beefy onion soup mix

    Add all ingredients in a plastic bag and shake and mix until well coated.

    Empty into a greased glass baking dish.

    Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

