Dog recovering after being dragged behind car

Steve Adams’ devoted companion for the past five years – some of which have been fraught with struggle and strife – is none other than a rescue Maltese/Chihuahua he named “Glory.”

The two of them traveled from California to Prescott just over two years ago in his older model, two-door white hatchback and have kept each other near constant company through better and worse ever since.

So the 65-year-old seasonal house painter was beyond mortified when he ended up accidentally dragging the little dog he had tied with a 24-inch long leash to the passengers’ side antennae when he stopped for coffee on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Frontier Village Starbucks. Admitting he had a lot on his mind when he tied up the dog and went inside to get a coffee, Adams said he got back in the car headed toward Petco without remembering Glory was on the other side.

Adams said he saw a woman honking at him, but didn’t stop at first. As he drove a bit farther across the parking lot toward the Petco store, he heard more cars honking and drivers pointing to the passenger side.

When he stopped, Adams said he still “had no idea” until he saw his beloved pet laying on the ground covered in blood. He feared she was dead.

“It was just a horrific thing,” Adams said. “I freaked out.”

As he picked her up, and saw her many wounds, including her underbelly, legs and mouth, bystanders started asking if he wanted help bringing him to a vet emergency room. Someone suggested the Yavapai Humane Society but unless it is a life-threatening situation they offer care only to the animals in their custody.

Adams feared that he could not afford the treatment, yet he also was frantic to get help for his dog.

In the midst of the trauma, local businessman Yuri Howard, who was having lunch at a shopping center restaurant rushed to offer his assistance. Howard informed Adams the dog needed to get to a veterinarian immediately, but Adams said he didn’t have any money to cover the costs.

Howard said he would pay the bill, giving Adams his business card and directing him to go to Prescott Area Pet Emergency Hospital on Highway 69. He told Adams to have the veterinarians contact him to pay the bill that came to some $600 including X-rays and treatment.

As the only 24-hour emergency vet hospital in the tri-city area, Hospital Community Service Representative Josh Zamora said they work with clients to assure a person’s pet, or any wounded dog or cat, gets expedited care at an affordable price.

“We always try and help out when we can,” Zamora said.

In this case, Glory had a fairy godfather, something Zamora applauded in a community that is known to be particularly animal-friendly.

“She’s a tough cookie,” Zamora said of the dog.

Adams said he cannot remember when he has felt so grateful to anyone.

“I don’t know what I would have done,” said Adams, who still needs to obtain follow up veterinary treatment for Glory and remains uncertain how he will afford those costs. “She’s all I have here.”

Asked why he stepped in to help, Howard said he could not have imagined doing anything less.

Glory and Adams are once again spending their days side-by-side as she recuperates from her injuries. Their mutual affection for each other is obvious.

“I cried over it for quite a while … it was heart wrenching,” Adams said of the accident he hopes is a lesson to all pet owners to always leash an animal where they will be in plain sight upon approach. “I still just can’t imagine this happening.

“When she gets all better, I am going to take her to a salon.”

For anyone interested in further assisting Adams with veterinary costs, contact him at 805-794-3813.

