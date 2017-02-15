Cooking with Diane: Huckleberry-Cheese Oatmeal Bars

My sister-in-law in Washington sent me some huckleberry jam, so I decided to use some of it in this recipe. Everyone in your family will love this dessert, as you can use your own choice of jams.

Huckleberry-Cheese Oatmeal Bars

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup white sugar

1 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 ¼ cup quick cooking oats

1 cup huckleberry jam (blackberry or raspberry jam can also be used)

1 egg

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

1 cup coconut

In a bowl mix oats, flour, brown sugar, coconut, and butter until crumbly. Reserve 1 cup. Pat remaining mixture into a greased 9x13 pan. Bake 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Then remove from oven, let cool about 10 minutes.

Spread 1 cup of jam over the baked crust.

Mix 1/3 cup sugar, egg, vanilla, and soft cream cheese until smooth. Pour over the jam, then sprinkle remaining crumbles on top.

Bake 25 minutes.