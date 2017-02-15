Chino Valley’s WIC office gets improvements

Income eligibility Family household (gross income): Two persons (pregnant mother is considered a two-person household): Annual income: $29,637. Three persons: Annual income: $37,296; six persons: annual income $60,273.

Pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and mothers of children age six months to 5 who are living on limited incomes are invited to take advantage of services offered through the state’s Women, Infant and Children program.

WIC provides those who are nutritionally at risk or who are living on incomes that are at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level vouchers to buy such nutritional foods: fruits and vegetables, whole grain bread, pasta, rice, tortillas, milk, eggs, yogurt, cereal, juice, beans or lentils and peanut butter. WIC also offers nutritional education to families as well as provides breastfeeding information and support and referrals for other health care and community resources.

Applicants for services must show proof of income, residence and other social services, such as housing vouchers or food stamps.

Thanks to a $45,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Health and Human Services, the local WIC office at 1951 Voss Drive has undergone a major renovation such that families who visit are greeted in a “warm and welcoming environment the family in our community deserve,” said a Yavapai County Health Services news release.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated facility is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 9:30 a.m. Officials from the Health Services department, Chino Valley and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will speak at the event. Refreshments and tours of the building will be offered.

For more information about the event, or services at the facility, contact the Health Department at 928-442-5509.