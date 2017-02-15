Chino Valley Police report, Feb. 17, 2017

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12:
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
Non-injury accident, Road 2 North
Livestock, Peppertree Place
Driving with suspended license, S. Highway 89
Injury accident, Road 2 North
Civil misc., N. Highway 89
Welfare check, Center Street
911 hangup, Javelina Path
Citizen arrest, Road 5 North
Animal problem, Harrison Drive
Theft, N. Highway 89
Juvenile problem, Road 1 West
Family fight, Road 1 West
Fraud, Prescott
Harassment, Caliche Drive
Non-injury accident, Butterfield Road
Animal problem, Del Rio Drive
Animal problem, Hall Lane
Welfare check, Road 1 South
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89
Animal problem, Reed Road
Tobacco problem, Road 1 West
Civil misc., N. Highway 89
Agency assist, Lucas Lane
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89
Citizen arrest, Porcupine Pass
Animal problem, Purple Sage Drive
Animal problem, Pinto Lane
Animal pickup, Yavapai Street
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Agency assist, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, MP 336
Animal neglect, Middle Drive
Found property, Voss Drive
Harassment, Bottle Brush Drive
Assault, S. Highway 89
Civil misc., James Drive
Non-injury accident, Road 4 North
Theft, Elk Drive
Information, Outer Loop Road
Burglary, Susan Street
Family fight, Road 1 West
Welfare check, James Drive
Harassment, Susan Street
Family fight, Center Street
Family fight, Bernice Drive
Animal pickup, N. Highway 89
Missing person, Porcupine Pass
Information, Goodwin Drive
Information, Road 2 North
Fraud, Surrey Circle
Animal problem, Road 2 North
Animal neglect, Road 1 West
Information, Road 4½ North
Information, Voss Drive
Fraud, Voss Drive
Fraud, Sharon Road
Animal problem, N. Highway 89
Civil misc., Barbara Ave.
Threats, Fox Road
Traffic offense, Elk Road
Burglary, S. Highway 89
Attempt to locate, Center Street
Welfare check, N. Highway 89
Threats, Road 2 North
Welfare check, James Drive
Agency assist, Fletcher Court
Information, Roadrunner Lane
Driving with suspended license, S. Highway 89
Traffic hazard, Outer Loop Road
Agency assist, Humboldt
Welfare check, Red Cinder Road
Traffic offense, N. Highway 89
Information, Gold Rush Way
Driving with suspended license, N. Highway 89
Traffic offense, MP 322
Theft, Autumn Lane
Agency assist, Road 4½ North
Wanted person, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, N. Highway 89
Trespass, Roadrunner Lane
