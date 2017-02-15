Chino Valley Police report, Feb. 17, 2017

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12:

Suspicious, N. Highway 89

Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

Non-injury accident, Road 2 North

Livestock, Peppertree Place

Driving with suspended license, S. Highway 89

Injury accident, Road 2 North

Civil misc., N. Highway 89

Welfare check, Center Street

911 hangup, Javelina Path

Citizen arrest, Road 5 North

Animal problem, Harrison Drive

Theft, N. Highway 89

Juvenile problem, Road 1 West

Family fight, Road 1 West

Fraud, Prescott

Harassment, Caliche Drive

Non-injury accident, Butterfield Road

Animal problem, Del Rio Drive

Animal problem, Hall Lane

Welfare check, Road 1 South

Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

Animal problem, Reed Road

Tobacco problem, Road 1 West

Civil misc., N. Highway 89

Agency assist, Lucas Lane

Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

Citizen arrest, Porcupine Pass

Animal problem, Purple Sage Drive

Animal problem, Pinto Lane

Animal pickup, Yavapai Street

Animal problem, Voss Drive

Agency assist, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, MP 336

Animal neglect, Middle Drive

Found property, Voss Drive

Harassment, Bottle Brush Drive

Assault, S. Highway 89

Civil misc., James Drive

Non-injury accident, Road 4 North

Theft, Elk Drive

Information, Outer Loop Road

Burglary, Susan Street

Family fight, Road 1 West

Welfare check, James Drive

Harassment, Susan Street

Family fight, Center Street

Family fight, Bernice Drive

Animal pickup, N. Highway 89

Missing person, Porcupine Pass

Information, Goodwin Drive

Information, Road 2 North

Fraud, Surrey Circle

Animal problem, Road 2 North

Animal neglect, Road 1 West

Information, Road 4½ North

Information, Voss Drive

Fraud, Voss Drive

Fraud, Sharon Road

Animal problem, N. Highway 89

Civil misc., Barbara Ave.

Threats, Fox Road

Traffic offense, Elk Road

Burglary, S. Highway 89

Attempt to locate, Center Street

Welfare check, N. Highway 89

Threats, Road 2 North

Welfare check, James Drive

Agency assist, Fletcher Court

Information, Roadrunner Lane

Driving with suspended license, S. Highway 89

Traffic hazard, Outer Loop Road

Agency assist, Humboldt

Welfare check, Red Cinder Road

Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

Information, Gold Rush Way

Driving with suspended license, N. Highway 89

Traffic offense, MP 322

Theft, Autumn Lane

Agency assist, Road 4½ North

Wanted person, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, N. Highway 89

Trespass, Roadrunner Lane