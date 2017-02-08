More sewage on its way to Chino Valley’s plant

The report is in. Chino Valley’s wastewater treatment plant can accept more septage waste — in liquid form.

Town Clerk Jami Lewis said several septic pumping services had approached the town about the need for a place to dump wastes from septic tanks. Companies were having to drive to Phoenix, and they wanted to know if Chino Valley’s wastewater treatment facility could accept the waste.

The town hired Kimley-Horn to conduct an analysis to find out if the treatment facility could handle both its own sewage and added waste from commercial septic pumping/hauling companies. The study concluded that the town is able to accept one septage load per day at its current capacity.

The town should explore any additional costs if it enters into any agreements for outside septage, which may include increased power consumption, increase in replacement frequency of the aeration diffusers, and periodic frequency of handling, cleaning and replacement of membranes, the report stated.

Council discussed the results of the analysis at its Jan. 31 study session/retreat, along with the feasibility of adding even more onsite storage capacity. That means requiring some changes at the site such as requirements for ease of access and turning radius for larger vehicles.

Currently, the town operates a .50 million gallons per day (mgd) membrane bioreactor wastewater treatment facility. Constructed in 2004, it includes headworks with fine screening and grit removal; anoxic (no oxygen), aeration and membrane filtration; ultraviolet disinfection; and offsite disposal.

The facility was designed to expand in phases up to a 1.0 mgd capacity. Reported flows indicate the plant was treating about .25 mgd, according to the report. Staff is replacing existing fouled filters, which will restore full hydraulic capacity.

“With the ongoing replacement of all 4,000 individual filters currently underway, immediate improvement in overall performance has been reported by the town’s staff due to this upgrade,” the Kimley-Horn study reports.

Town staff was hoping the analysis would allow up to 5,000 gpd capacity, but Kimley-Horn recommends no more than 2,000 gpd, and only liquids at this time.

Public Works Director Michael Lopez said staff is applying for grants to design a regional system for receiving septage.

