Letter: Tip a Cop

Editor:

The Chino Valley Police Department would like to say a big thank you to all who participated in the Tip-A-Cop on Jan. 24. To date, we collected more than $7,000, which will be donated to Ofc. Steve Farmer and his family to help with medical costs for his daughter, Gabrielle. Thank you to Gary Denny, owner of El Charro Norte for hosting the event. Thank you to Angel, Sara, Tatum and the other employees who put up with having the officers underfoot during their work shift!

They were extra gracious and helpful. Thank you to the officers who participated, entertained and served the guests. Last, but certainly not least, thank you to all who donated. Once again, you proved that our community is very generous and supports our police department.

Laurie Whisenand

CVPD Civilian Operations Supervisor