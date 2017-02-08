Letter: Sales tax too high

Editor:

Backlash over the recent council decision to reduce sales tax for Clayton Homes confirms what I have been saying for years. Chino Valley is cutting off its nose to spite its face by keeping the sales tax rate at 10.25 percent in the first place.

People are no doubt purchasing their high-dollar items out of the city in order to save the extra 2 percent that Chino Valley thinks it is making on all sales.

The point being that people aren’t going to buy big-ticket items in Chino Valley if they can help it. Therefore, keeping the sales tax higher than surrounding areas only forces buyers to shop elsewhere for high-priced items.

Therefore, the town of Chino Valley is actually losing tax revenue by keeping the sales tax high and it is therefore counterproductive to think any other way. The city needs to rethink this issue and stop stealing money from Chino Valley residents. The fact that the council has seen fit to lower sales tax for one business proves my point. Lower the tax rate and you will see more revenue in tax dollars. Keep the tax rate high and people will continue to purchase large-ticket items elsewhere.

Vern Doria

Chino Valley