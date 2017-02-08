Got potholes? Council talks road conditions, maintenance costs

Winter weather with its freezing temperatures, snow and rain, brings out the worst in road conditions. With the state legislature continuing to sweep highway funds, the Chino Valley town council is looking at anticipated maintenance needs and expected revenue to pay for paving and repairs.

At council’s study session/retreat on Jan. 31, Public Works Director Michael Lopez provided information on existing conditions of dirt, chip sealed and asphalt roads in the town, and costs for a maintenance plan.

Chip seal: 78 miles

The majority of the town’s roadways are chip sealed — 78 miles. Some of these streets have as many of eight layers of chip seal laid on top of each other, Lopez said. Some chip seal surface was laid over dirt, other on top of an aggregate base material.

“Typically a roadway surfaced with chip seal will last approximately 7 to 10 years before resurfacing is required,” he stated.

To maintain the chip seal roadways, costs range from $335,000 to $475,000 based on the 7- to 10-year life cycle.

Asphalt: 36 miles

The more recently constructed subdivisions typically have 4 to 8 inches of aggregate base course under a 2- to 4-inch asphaltic concrete surface, Lopez said. Some subdivisions also received a chip seal surface in the past, and currently are in need of additional maintenance.

If the town were to provide chip seal to the asphalt roads once every 10 years, the cost would be about $150,000.

Dirt: 38 miles

Unsurfaced roads and rights-of-way make up about 38 miles of the town’s 152 miles of dirt roads. Some have 6 to 12 inches of aggregate base with no surfacing applied over the top.

The most common issues requiring maintenance are water, rutting, wash boarding, dust, and the need for blading.

The town’s Roads and Streets Committee has developed a three-tiered evaluation to help prioritize resurfacing or reconstruction work. Members base the evaluation on overall condition, number of residences or businesses serviced by the road, and traffic volume.

Public Works employees rate the condition from 1-10 by looking at transverse and longitudinal cracking, rutting, rippling and shoving, and condition of the shoulders.

“Many of the chip seal surfaced streets have a current rating ranging from 5 to 9, meaning complete reconstruction of the roadway is recommended,” Lopez’s memo states.

With an annual estimated repair and maintenance plan of costs ranging from $485,000 to $625,000, council members looked at what kind of revenue the town receives from the Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF) through the state.

“Basically, all cities and towns are hurting for road money,” said Town Clerk Jami Lewis, referring to the state legislature’s decision to divert HURF money from counties and municipalities to the state general fund. The state cut the town’s $1.1 million HURF revenue to $125,000.

“We have enough money for pothole repair. We’re several years behind on the road maintenance program,” Lewis said.

The council looked at several ways to solve the issue, including “piggybacking” with the county when it contracts for roadwork, paving intersections, and maintenance with crack sealing and single chip seal projects.

Assuming no increase in HURF and no new gas tax, the town, long term, does not have enough money to pay for comprehensive road maintenance, council stated. It is looking at the possibility of issuing bonds for streets and highway, implementing property taxes (primary and secondary), and using sales tax revenue. They reviewed why some options were better than others, and concluded that bonds would not be the best choice.

Throughout the study session, Lewis said, the need for economic development was at the forefront of discussions. “The council was pretty content with staff doing a needs assessment and maintenance plan, and bringing it back to the council,” she said.

