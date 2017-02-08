Ex-Chino employee gets job back in settlement

Deputy Director of Development/Chief Building Official Dan Trout, fired on July 7, 2016, has been given his job back, including back pay, in return for his dropping an appeal that had been scheduled for arbitration, according to a settlement agreement.

Trout was fired, according to documents obtained by the Daily Courier, for allegedly taking leave without authorization and falsifying part of his employment application.

An anonymous envelope sent to Laura Kyriakakis, the town’s human resources director, May 23, 2016 included copies of records that suggested Trout had been charged with a felony in 2001 in California, which he did not admit on his employment application with the town in June, 2004.

Trout did divulge a 1997 DUI conviction (listing it as a 1996 offense), but he did not mention the more serious charge associated with that offense, felony evading police, on the application.

California court records indicate that he was granted probation in 1998, to last five years but that he was charged with “evading a peace officer with wanton disregard” in late 2001 and, in 2002, a no-bail arrest warrant was issued for violating the terms of his probation.

On June 14, 2016, according to a memo written by former Town Manager Robert Smith, Trout began taking time off from work without permission, reportedly to deal with the warrant.

Trout emailed Smith on June 19, a Sunday, at 9:14 p.m., asking for permission to take up to six months’ unpaid leave, saying he had “recently become aware of some outstanding legal matters that require my attention out of state.”

A heavily-redacted Chino Valley Police report dated June 21 said that Trout “was going to turn himself in … in reference to the warrant” on June 17, but that he did not.

The report noted that Trout left his town-issued car at the Community Center and “began to send text messages with aggressive undertones to Town of Chino Valley employees.”

One of those was to Smith. An email from Smith quoted the text, sent June 14, as stating, “Ask me that question about f------ someone over now Robert. You’re good. I knew you were playing me all the way down to writing my replacements JD. Good job. I just thought you were a man.”

Trout sent another request to Smith for leave on June 23 at 1:10 a.m., saying he’d received no reply and elaborating on the reasons for the request:

“I have retained legal representation. Several matters are clear and action is coming. Others including some investigation (sic) are concurrently being vigorously pursued. A hearing has been set to bring the case in question before a judge soon. I am told because of the specifics, elapsed time, and uniqueness of the case that the team expects a timely resolution to the matter.”

Smith emailed him back the same day, denying the request because such a request is allowed only if it does not create a hardship for the town, which Smith said it did; and that “it is expected that the reasons compelling you to request such leave would be discussed prior to authorization.”

He added that Trout’s actions constituted “abandonment of the position.”

Smith sent an email to then-Vice Mayor Darryl Croft on the same day. He said, “I have not heard directly from Dan … these emails could be coming from anyone. I need to hear from my employee.”

On June 30, a California judge quashed the arrest warrant, which was determined to have been issued due to a clerical error.

After a pre-termination hearing, Trout was fired on July 6, for falsifying his application for employment and taking unauthorized leave. He appealed and lost in September.

He then filed a new appeal and an arbitration date was set.

On Jan. 10, the town council agreed to offer Trout a settlement, while denying any liability to Trout or that the town did anything unlawful or improper.

It specified that he is rehired for the same job and at the same salary, plus $36,240 for back pay, in return for dismissing the arbitration and for Trout’s agreement not to file further claims in connection with this incident.

Trout signed the agreement Jan. 26. Reached by phone Tuesday, Jan. 31, Trout said he was unable to comment on it.

Interim Town Manager Cecelia Grittman said, “Our attorneys, working with our Council, decided to settle it before it reached arbitration.

“We’re happy to have Dan back to work and he should be starting in the next couple of weeks,” she added.

Robert Smith resigned his position as Chino Valley Town Manager on Oct. 26, 2016, after a series of closed-door meetings to discuss his job performance.

Follow Scott Orr on Twitter @AZNewsguy. Call him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2038, or 928-642-6999.