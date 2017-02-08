Cooking with Diane: Valentine’s Scones

These scones are a fun Valentine treat to do with your kids or grandkids. They will enjoy making them and eating them. Have fun!

Valentine Scones

1 loaf of frozen Rhodes bread (thawed)

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup red sugar crystals

2 tablespoons cinnamon

Roll out the bread dough until thin (about 1/4-inch thick. Use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut out heart scones.

In a skillet heat enough oil (about 1 inch) on medium heat, put heart cutouts in the oil cook until brown on both sides. Drain on paper towel.

On a plate, mix the sugars and cinnamon together and roll the scones in the sugar immediately.

Scones can also be drizzled with honey if preferred.