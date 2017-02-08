Chino Valley Police report, Feb. 8, 2017

  • Originally Published: February 8, 2017 5:16 a.m.

    • The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Non-injury accident, Road 2 North

    Livestock, Peppertree Place

    Driving with a suspended license, S. Highway 89

    Injury-accident, Road 2 North

    Civil misc., N. Highway 89

    Welfare check, Center Street

    911 hangup, Javelina Path

    Citizen assist, Road 5 North

    Animal problem, Harrison Drive

    Theft, N. Highway 89

    Juvenile problem, Road 1 West

    Family fight, Road 1 West

    Fraud, Prescott

    Harassment, Caliche Drive

    Non-injury accident, Butterfield Road

    Animal problem, Del Rio Drive

    Animal problem, Hall Lane

    Welfare check, Road 1 South

    Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Reed Road

    Tobacco problem, Road 1 West

    Civil misc., N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, Lucas Lane

    Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

    Citizen assist, Porcupine Pass

    Animal problem, Purple Sage Drive

    Animal problem, Pinto Lane

    Animal pickup, Yavapai Street

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Agency assist, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, MP 336

    Animal neglect, Middle Drive

    Found property, Voss Drive

    Harassment, Bottle Brush Drive

    Assault, S. Highway 89

    Civil misc., James Drive

    Non-injury, Road 4 North

    Theft, Elk Drive

    Information, Outer Loop Road

    Burglary, Susan Street

    Family fight, Road 1 West

    Welfare check, James Drive

    Harassment, Susan Street

    Family fight, Center Street

    Family fight, Bernice Drive

    Animal pickup, N. Highway 89

    Missing person, Porcupine Pass

    Information, Goodwin Drive

    Information, Road 2 North

    Fraud, Surrey Circle

    Animal problem, Road 2 North

    Animal neglect, Road 1 West

    Information, Road 4 ½ North

    Information, Voss Drive

    Fraud, Voss Drive

    Fraud, Sharon Road

    Animal problem, N. Highway 89

    Civil misc., Barbara Avenue

    Threats, Fox Road

    Traffic offense, Elk Drive

    Burglary, S. Highway 89

    Attempt to locate, Center Street

    Welfare check, N. Highway 89

    Threats, Road 2 North

    Welfare check, James Drive

    Agency assist, Fletcher Court

    Information, Roadrunner Lane

    Driving with a suspended license, S. Highway 89

    Traffic hazard, Outer Loop Road

    Agency assist, Humboldt

    Welfare check, Red Cinder Road

    Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

    Information, Gold Rush Way

    Driving with a suspended license, N. Highway 89

    Traffic offense, MP 322

    Theft, Humboldt, Autumn Lane

    Agency assist, Road 4½ North

    Wanted person, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, N. Highway 89

    Trespass, Roadrunner Lane

