Chino speedway stuck in limbo

Even though the Chino Valley Town Council met in October and approved an outline for a lease agreement for a motor sports project at Old Home Manor, it appears councilmembers have some lingering confusion over what was decided. Uncertainty aside, the lease outline is not enough for the Yavapai College’s District Governing Board to decide whether it wants to activate its right to veto the speedway.

The proposed speedway’s location is less than a half-mile from Yavapai College’s Chino Valley campus on Old Home Manor. The proposal has remained controversial, with opponents expressing concerns about noise, dust, traffic, enforcement and hours of operation. Supporters talk about the economic benefits to the town.

Councilmembers approved a lease agreement outline to give to Yavapai College in October, said Jami Lewis, town clerk. But at the council’s study session/retreat on Jan. 31, members wondered whether the council had approved the lease concept, or whether the motion they approved was simply to send a letter to the college.

David Brinkley, who is ready to invest a half million dollars into the speedway, presented his project to the council in October, and council made some revisions. This past week, councilmembers said they thought they approved the revised lease outline and sent it out.

What the council wants is a decision from the college’s board that they are not objecting to building a speedway at that location. Then the council can go ahead and work with Brinkley on his plans.

Former Yavapai College Governing Board Chair Patricia McCarver, at its January board meeting, said the board hadn’t been asked by the Town of Chino Valley to actually weigh in.

“We know that it’s going on, but they have not approached us yet to make a decision or to come and make a presentation. But if it gets to the point where they’re actually going to do that, I think it would go on the agenda,” McCarver said. “They’re still working on it, is my understanding.”





This past week, the council decided to put the speedway lease outline back on council’s Feb. 14 regular meeting agenda and vote whether to continue pursuing the project, Lewis said. If so, the council will contact the college and offer to make a presentation to its board members, with Brinkley, some council members and town staff present to answer questions.

Reached by phone this past week, Ray Sigafoos, current Yavapai College board chair, said when the Chino Valley council presents them with a document, the board will place the item on the board’s agenda.

Speaking solely as one person on the board, he said, “It’s not for me to vote on whether the Chino Valley council wants it. They haven’t taken a vote. It’s their property, their town, their voters. If they present us with a document, it’s our turn and we will put it on our agenda. So far, the Chino Valley council has not had an up or down vote on it.”

Sigafoos wants to see the lease with the town’s signature or at least hear an intention to sign. Since he hasn’t seen a lease agreement, he is unable to react one way or the other to the project.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.