Change orders just as important as the contract

Not a week goes by that someone calls in with an “after the fact” problem. “I should have called you first” is how most of the conversations start and this week was no exception.

Homeowner: We contracted a really nice guy that we both liked and had him do a large remodel for us and now I know we should have called you first.

YCCA: What happened, do you have a contract and is the work complete?

Homeowner: Well sort of.

YCCA: What does that mean?

Homeowner: Our contract just described the work to be done in a lump sum – remodel home and the amount due for the work and a payment schedule. The work is complete and looks nice.

YCCA: What exactly is the issue?

Homeowner: The contactor just delivered another invoice to us and it says “For Extras” and has a huge dollar amount that is owed. (To the readers this was a dollar amount in excess of $30,000)

YCCA: Were these change order items that you agreed to:

Homeowner: Well sort of. When the work was going on we would make changes such as indicating we wanted granite counter tops, and a different door and appliance upgrades and different light fixtures and other items. We had no idea it was going to cost this much. What do we do?

YCCA: These are change order items and you should have insisted on a change order with the individual price to either agree or disagree which would have been added to the total contract price.

Homeowner: We know and the contactor was so nice we just didn’t worry about it, but now we have an invoice for

(several thousand dollars). Do we have to pay it?

The problem here is a change order is a component of the change management process whereby changes in the scope of work agreed to by the owner and contractor are implemented. A change order is just a technical term for an amendment to the contract and represents work that is added to or deleted from the original scope of work of a contract. In most cases a change order alters the original contract amount and in some cases the completion date. Change orders are common to most projects and after the original scope (or contract) is formed, complete with the total price to be paid and the specific work to be completed, a client may decide that the original plans do not best represent his or her definition for the finished project and then alternate approaches can be suggested.

It sounds like in this case during the course of the project additional features were perceived and requested. If the contractor had to add work items to the original scope of work at a later time in order to achieve the customer’s demands, a fair price for the work items and fees must be added for the materials and labor. We do not know what happened in this particular case.

A change order should always be submitted and approved in advance and it generally serves to alter the original contract such that the change order now becomes part of the contract.

A change order is a bilateral agreement between parties to the contract – an owner and prime contractor, prime contractor and subcontractor, two or more subcontractors – to change the contract. A change order represents the mutual consensus between the parties on a change to the work, the price, the schedule, or some other term of the contract. And, because it represents a mutual consensus, a change order is usually the best, and least controversial, way to make changes.

A change order must satisfy each requirement of original contact formation: offer, acceptance, reasonable identification of changed terms, and exchange of consideration. Each party’s signature on a change order satisfies the offer and the acceptance requirements.

In this case, there was no care in identifying the changes that were made, for example, what grade of Granite, color name, what brand and make of appliances and the list goes on. A change order is a bilateral amendment to a construction contract. Each party to the contract must agree to the change order, usually by signing it. No one can unilaterally issue or impose a change order. Not the owner, not the contractor, not a subcontractor, and not the architect or any other designer. Anyone may propose a change order but that’s just a proposal or an offer to amend the contract. But a change order is something you and the other side must both agree to; neither can issue one unilaterally.

There could be a dispute with this, who knows and precious resources could be spent from both side. Just remember, change orders are important and should always be in writing and change order sometimes are necessary and very useful but remember a change order should specifically identify what your change order is changing, especially changes to the work, the price, and deadlines for completion. Get each party to the contract.

Sandy Griffis is executive director of the Yavapai County Contractors Association. Email your questions to her at ycca@cableone.net or call 928-778-0040.